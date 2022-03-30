As part of the Asia-focused channel’s global expansion plan, CNA, one of the world's most watched 24-hour live news stations, has expanded its reach to smart TVs and set-top boxes enabled with the Vewd OTT solution.
Established in March 1999 by Mediacorp, CNA is a 24-hour English-language news television channel based in Singapore and available in 29 territories across Asia, the Middle East, and Australia. Positioned to "understand Asia," it reports on global developments with Asian perspectives. CNA brings its audience not only the latest news but also diverse content such as business, lifestyle, human stories, current affairs, and documentary programming.
Working with nearly 30 million enabled TVs, STBs, game consoles, and cars shipping each year, and over 450 million connected TV devices enabled to date, Vewd claims to offer the largest independent connected TV ecosystem, enabling content owners to scale distribution, expand viewership, and increase revenue.
"In Vewd, we found a partner that could enable us to immediately introduce CNA's uniquely Asian news perspectives and stories to millions of homes worldwide," said Woon Chuk Chan, lead, channel distribution at CAN commenting on the move. "Vewd unifies different smart TV platforms into a single environment, helping us widen our international audience base as part of MediaCorp's content growth strategy, and allowing us to focus on delivering breaking news globally to millions of viewers."
