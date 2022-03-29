Imagine Communications has revealed a new deployment of its Selenio Network Processor (SNP), with integrators using the software-based media processing platform to provide a high-density SDI on- and off-ramp for the Panasonic KAIROS IP live video production platform.
Imagine is a Partner in the KAIROS Alliance which encourages vendors in the broadcast technology arena to collaborate in areas like SMPTE ST 2110 interoperability and device connection verification to simplify the implementation of hybrid and IP systems.
The1RU SNP platform has found wide acceptance in the global broadcast and live production markets. Hosting a range of processing functions, it will handle conversions between ST 2110 and SDI, including 12G SDI as required, as well as up-, down- and cross-conversion between HD/UHD and SDR/HDR formats.
It also offers an HDR-capable production multi-viewer personality, SNP-MV, which can integrate content from different video formats and HDR systems into a consistent display environment. The latest SNP release incorporates JPEG XS compression capabilities to provide production-quality, low-latency interconnection that enables remote production workflows. The design of the SNP is intended to enable the device to be easily reconfigured with any of these personalities, as well as ensuring the SNP can be field-upgraded to support new functionality as additional software modules are developed.
Panasonic’s KAIROS platform is designed to offer an open architecture system for live video switching with complete input and output flexibility, resolution and format independence, maximum CPU/GPU processor utilisation and what is claimed to be virtually unlimited ME scalability. As a native IP, ST 2110 system, KAIROS supports transitions to live IP workflows and can eliminate dedicated hardware constraints.
In conjunction with the KAIROS switcher, the SNP can provide conversion for large numbers of SDI sources, multiplexing them onto a single fibre connection, eliminating the additional complication of a COTS switch. This fibre could allow the SNP and KAIROS to be several kilometres apart. Imagine says this is ideal for large-scale outside broadcast production or campus installations.
“Today, live production companies are striving to achieve maximum benefits from the move towards an all-IP infrastructure without the need to dispense of existing hardware, and implementing proven, hybrid solutions helps to ease the transition,” said John Mailhot, CTO Networking and Infrastructure at Imagine Communications. “The seamless interoperability between the SNP and KAIROS is a perfect example of this type of solution. We have already seen a number of successful SNP/KAIROS implementations delivering tangible operational and commercial benefits.”
