In a significant boost to its football portfolio in a key territory, leading global sports streaming platform DAZN has closed a non-exclusive distribution deal with Movistar Plus+ to show LaLiga football in Spain.
DAZN, which was awarded exclusive broadcasting rights for 175 matches of the top flight Spanish football league for seasons 2022/23 through 2026/27, will make this exclusive package available to customers of the Telefonica-owned + entertainment platform both through its app and its linear channels. DAZN will be in charge of the production of these five matches per game week, promising to bring new talent and new flavour to LaLiga coverage. Soccer fans, who are not Movistar Plus+ customers, will also be able to watch the DAZN LaLiga package directly on the DAZN app.
DAZN regards the deal as representing another major step in its growth in the Spanish market and reinforces DAZN´s commitment to making it as easy as possible for fans to engage with their favourite sports. The distribution deal follows a series of strategic collaborations in other DAZN core markets: Vodafone, Deutsche Telekom and Swisscom in Germany, TIM in Italy and KDDI in Japan.
Commenting on the deal, DAZN Group chief commercial officer Jacopo Tonoli said: “We are very pleased to announce this new distribution agreement with Movistar Plus+, expanding on our existing partnership. Our mission is to make premium sport more accessible to an ever-increasing number of fans in an easy, flexible and innovative way, and this deal allows us to do so by driving further growth in Spain.”
Movistar Plus+ president Sergio Oslé added: “At Movistar we will focus all our efforts on providing our customers with access to the widest range of content on the market. With this new agreement we guarantee access to all Movistar Plus+ customers to the main competition of our soccer for the next seasons. The agreements reached with LaLiga and DAZN strengthen the relationship with the best partners to continue promoting our `Infinite stadium´ with an unparalleled sports offer."
