In the latest part of its global expansion, subscription video streaming service Paramount+ has forged an alliance with Liberty Latin America subsidiary C&W Communications.
The deal will see the direct-to-consumer service bring its premium content exclusively to subscribers of the Flow and BTC video services in more than 15 new markets including Anguilla, The Bahamas, Barbados, British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, Curaçao, Dominica, Grenada, Saint Kitts & Nevis, Trinidad and Tobago, Turks, and Caicos Islands. More territories could be added in the future.
As part of their subscription (except for subscribers to Essentials TV), Flow and BTC customers can access Paramount+'s catalogue through Flow's video-on-demand service. This includes a library of original series, hit shows, and popular films from across every genre from world-renowned brands and production studios, including SHOWTIME, BET, CBS, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Pictures and the Smithsonian Channel.
Paramount+ will soon feature the long-awaited Halo series, based on the Xbox franchise and produced by SHOWTIME in association with 343 Industries and Amblin Television. In addition, it's home to the Star Trek universe, which includes live-action and animated series and movies, Dexter: New Blood and the acclaimed series Yellowjackets.
Commenting on the deal, Britta Reinhardt chief commercial officer, consumer markets, C&W Communications, operator of the Flow and BTC brands in the Caribbean, said: “We are thrilled to be the first to bring the amazing content of the globally acclaimed Paramount+ service to the region. Our partners at Paramount have curated the most powerful content proposition for our countries. Our subscribers across most of our Caribbean markets will have access, as part of their existing TV subscription, to thousands of exclusive premium series, movies, children's programming, including originals from BET+ and Showtime, that have become viewer favourites in the US, and all over the world."
