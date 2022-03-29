Discovery US, Latin America and Italy, Mango TV in China, HBO Max in the US, Super RTL in Germany and have been announced as among the latest partners for the upcoming animated series S.M.A.S.H! (52 x 11’) from global animation studio 41 Entertainment.
Created by Allen Bohbot based on an original idea by Kaaren Lee Brown and illustrated by Mel Bontrager and Will Sweeney, S.M.A.S.H! is planned to launch worldwide in fall 2022 and spring 2023.
The series is set at a sleepaway camp located on Lake Sebastian in Bavaria, Germany where four amazing kids with superpowers – Streak (Nice, France), Rocket (Cape Town, South Africa), Flare (Glasgow, Scotland) and Vitória (São Paulo, Brazil) – are preparing to become the next generation of superheroes. And their super-powered dogs – Felicity, Lightning, Blaze and Rio – are training to fulfil their destinies as superhero sidekicks.
At the centre of this super heroic action team is Mei Lien, a clever and charismatic mechanical genius from Guangzhou, China. Mei Lien is the Camp Smash equivalent of James Bond’s Q, and even though she doesn’t have superpowers, this Super Camper is super smart, and she’s constantly inventing customized vehicles and accessories for her teammates – often with the help of her mechanical pet, a puppy-like A.I. named Ping.
Other companies set to take the show include Knowledge Network in Canada, HOP! in Israel, Sanoma Media/Nelonen Media in Finland, TV2 in Hungary, MBC in the Middle East, HKTVE in Hong Kong and more are in discussion or negotiation.
Commenting on the deals, London-based head of sales for 41 Entertainment said: “The response from the market to S.M.A.S.H!, now that we are beginning to deliver animation, is very encouraging and we look forward to announcing additional broadcasters and platforms soon. Strengths of this intellectual property include high quality CG animation, cultural diversity of characters and earnest storylines, which revolve around the children honing their skills and powers, while realisng how much they still need to learn in order to become a superhero like their parents Torpedo, Silver Streak, Rocket Man and Flame.”
The series is set at a sleepaway camp located on Lake Sebastian in Bavaria, Germany where four amazing kids with superpowers – Streak (Nice, France), Rocket (Cape Town, South Africa), Flare (Glasgow, Scotland) and Vitória (São Paulo, Brazil) – are preparing to become the next generation of superheroes. And their super-powered dogs – Felicity, Lightning, Blaze and Rio – are training to fulfil their destinies as superhero sidekicks.
At the centre of this super heroic action team is Mei Lien, a clever and charismatic mechanical genius from Guangzhou, China. Mei Lien is the Camp Smash equivalent of James Bond’s Q, and even though she doesn’t have superpowers, this Super Camper is super smart, and she’s constantly inventing customized vehicles and accessories for her teammates – often with the help of her mechanical pet, a puppy-like A.I. named Ping.
Other companies set to take the show include Knowledge Network in Canada, HOP! in Israel, Sanoma Media/Nelonen Media in Finland, TV2 in Hungary, MBC in the Middle East, HKTVE in Hong Kong and more are in discussion or negotiation.
Commenting on the deals, London-based head of sales for 41 Entertainment said: “The response from the market to S.M.A.S.H!, now that we are beginning to deliver animation, is very encouraging and we look forward to announcing additional broadcasters and platforms soon. Strengths of this intellectual property include high quality CG animation, cultural diversity of characters and earnest storylines, which revolve around the children honing their skills and powers, while realisng how much they still need to learn in order to become a superhero like their parents Torpedo, Silver Streak, Rocket Man and Flame.”