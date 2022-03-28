In a move that the parties describe as “game-changing”, Chefclub, which regards itself as the world’s leading ‘eatertainment’ digital brand, has entered a major OTT agreement with Samsung TV Plus to launch a FAST channel in France and Switzerland.
The deal will pave the way for the brand to extend its reach into advertising video on-demand (AVOD) streaming for the first time. Chefclub claims to be the currently the No. cooking brand in the world on social media with an unparalleled level of success since its launch in 2016: 100 million followers and 2.5 billion global views a month; five themed channels (Original, Kids, Light & Fun, Daily and Cocktails); licensing agents in the UK, Germany, Spain, Portugal, Italy, China, and Benelux; a D2C and D2R consumer product business; a publishing division with 700,000 books sold to date.
A standalone, advertiser-supported Chefclub channel is now available on Samsung TV Plus in France and Switzerland. The Chefclub channel was launched in December 2021 with 50 hours of existing Chefclub content, with 10 hours of new content to be added every month. Samsung TV Plus comes pre-installed on all 2016-2022 Samsung Smart TVs. It is also available for download from the Google Play and Galaxy Store on select Samsung Galaxy smartphones and tablets.
"With innovative storytelling, Chefclub has invented a unique and inclusive concept,” commented Antoine Chotard, leading business development for Samsung TV Plus France. “Samsung TV Plus is proud to be the launch partner of their new FAST channel and to bring Chefclub's original content to our French and Swiss audiences, directly to Samsung Smart TVs and Samsung Galaxy smartphones with Samsung TV Plus."
Added Chefclub CEO and Co-founder Thomas Lang: “Now in our sixth successful year, Chefclub has ambitious plans to extend our brand and enrich the experiences of our 100 million followers beyond social media. In our home market of France, a dedicated channel on Samsung TV Plus is a great way to further support our successful digital channels and is a testimony to our high-quality production.”
Chefclub’s expansion into OTT streaming comes on the heels of its move into linear TV with the animated series Chefclub Friends (52 x 11’, TBC), an action-comedy edutainment series in development for 5 to 7 year olds.
A standalone, advertiser-supported Chefclub channel is now available on Samsung TV Plus in France and Switzerland. The Chefclub channel was launched in December 2021 with 50 hours of existing Chefclub content, with 10 hours of new content to be added every month. Samsung TV Plus comes pre-installed on all 2016-2022 Samsung Smart TVs. It is also available for download from the Google Play and Galaxy Store on select Samsung Galaxy smartphones and tablets.
"With innovative storytelling, Chefclub has invented a unique and inclusive concept,” commented Antoine Chotard, leading business development for Samsung TV Plus France. “Samsung TV Plus is proud to be the launch partner of their new FAST channel and to bring Chefclub's original content to our French and Swiss audiences, directly to Samsung Smart TVs and Samsung Galaxy smartphones with Samsung TV Plus."
Added Chefclub CEO and Co-founder Thomas Lang: “Now in our sixth successful year, Chefclub has ambitious plans to extend our brand and enrich the experiences of our 100 million followers beyond social media. In our home market of France, a dedicated channel on Samsung TV Plus is a great way to further support our successful digital channels and is a testimony to our high-quality production.”
Chefclub’s expansion into OTT streaming comes on the heels of its move into linear TV with the animated series Chefclub Friends (52 x 11’, TBC), an action-comedy edutainment series in development for 5 to 7 year olds.