Singapore-based content creation, distribution and 3D animation studio One Animation has secured a new wave of VOD and linear international sales, including renewals, with partners including Netflix, TFOUMAX, Mediacorp and Canal+.
In a multi-territory deal, Netflix has picked up season three of Oddbods, with the latest instalment replacing season two on the platform in April 2022. In Europe, TFOUMAX (France) has renewed season two of Oddbods and Trenitalia (Italy, Vatican City, San Marino & France) has picked up the on-board entertainment license for Oddbods short-form.
For Asia, Singapore-based distributor Bomanbridge Media has sold Insectibles (52x11’) to Radio Television (Brunei) and Antiks to Mediacorp (Singapore). Further deals include EBS (Korea) for Oddbods season three and all four seasonal specials, with Daekyo (Korea) also taking seasons one to three, the four seasonal specials and the short-form of Oddbods. In Indonesia, VIDIO has picked up seasons two and three of Oddbods long-form.
Bomanbridge Media has secured renewals with Mola TV (Indonesia) for Insectibles and with Canal+ (Myanmar) for Rob the Robot (104x11’) seasons one and two, Oddbods long-form and short-form series.
“The continued interest we have in our world class kids’ animated comedies from leading broadcast platforms and new VOD partners is extremely rewarding,” said Michele Schofield, SVP content distribution at One Animation commenting on the deals. “We’re delighted for every opportunity to entertain kids and families around the world.”
