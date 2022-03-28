One Animation scores international broadcast deals
Deals 28-03-2022
Singapore-based content creation, distribution and 3D animation studio One Animation has secured a new wave of VOD and linear international sales, including renewals, with partners including Netflix, TFOUMAX, Mediacorp and Canal+.
Disney+ Hotstar All3Media announces Indian adaptation of Blood
VOD 28-03-2022
As it aims to beef up its subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) bouquet Disney+ Hotstar is set to create, in association with All3Media International, a local adaptation of award-winning Irish thriller-mystery Blood.
Zen extends reach across CityFibre network
Infrastructure 28-03-2022
In a move that the firms say will underpin the UK broadband service provider’s customer acquisition targets for 2022 and beyond, Zen Internet has extended its exclusive long-term volume commitments across CityFibre’s gigabit network to 285 cities, towns and villages.
SES extends across Europe, Africa, Asia with third Thales Alenia Space satellite
Satellite 28-03-2022
Employing what it says will be a innovative, flexible, software-defined craft to deliver content to at the crossroads of three continents, satellite provider SES has ordered SES-26 a fully software-defined geostationary (GEO) satellite from Thales Alenia Space.
Beyond Rights reveals content slate for Spring 2022
Deals 28-03-2022
Crime and investigation and reality are among the key content categories that will form the vanguard of the Spring 2022 slate from producer/distributor Beyond Rights, amounting to a total of more than 180 new unscripted hours of programming.
Blue Ant unveils premium programming ahead of MIPTV
Programming 28-03-2022
Blue Ant International is to attend the forthcoming MIPTV marketplace with 180 hours of new premium programming across categories including factual, specialist factual, high-impact documentaries and kids & family.
Valimai sets streaming minutes record for ZEE5 Global
Ratings/Measurement 27-03-2022
Leading South Asian streamer ZEE5 Global has landed a hit with Ajith Kumar’s Valimai with the film – translated in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi – clocking up 100 million streaming minutes, a record for the online platform.
