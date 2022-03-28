 Rapid TV News - Disney+ Hotstar All3Media announces Indian adaptation of Blood
One Animation scores international broadcast deals

Deals Editor 28-03-2022
Singapore-based content creation, distribution and 3D animation studio One Animation has secured a new wave of VOD and linear international sales, including renewals, with partners including Netflix, TFOUMAX, Mediacorp and Canal+.
One Animation Insectibles 28March2022

VOD Editor 28-03-2022
As it aims to beef up its subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) bouquet Disney+ Hotstar is set to create, in association with All3Media International, a local adaptation of award-winning Irish thriller-mystery Blood.
Blood Hotstar 28March2022

Zen extends reach across CityFibre network

Infrastructure Joseph O'Halloran 28-03-2022
In a move that the firms say will underpin the UK broadband service provider’s  customer acquisition targets for 2022 and beyond, Zen Internet has extended its exclusive long-term volume commitments across CityFibre’s gigabit network to 285 cities, towns and villages.
CityFibre 28March2020

SES extends across Europe, Africa, Asia with third Thales Alenia Space satellite

Satellite Joseph O'Halloran 28-03-2022
Employing what it says will be a innovative, flexible, software-defined craft to deliver content to at the crossroads of three continents, satellite provider SES has ordered SES-26 a fully software-defined geostationary (GEO) satellite from Thales Alenia Space.
SESThales Alenia Space 28 March 2022

Beyond Rights reveals content slate for Spring 2022

Deals Joseph O'Halloran 28-03-2022
Crime and investigation and reality are among the key content categories that will form the vanguard of the Spring 2022 slate from producer/distributor Beyond Rights, amounting to a total of more than 180 new unscripted hours of programming.
Beyond Rights EndOfTheRope 28March2022

Blue Ant unveils premium programming ahead of MIPTV

Programming Joseph O'Halloran 28-03-2022
Blue Ant International is to attend the forthcoming MIPTV marketplace with 180 hours of new premium programming across categories including factual, specialist factual, high-impact documentaries and kids & family.
Blue Ant Rochelle Humes 28March2022

Valimai sets streaming minutes record for ZEE5 Global

Ratings/Measurement Joseph O'Halloran 27-03-2022
Leading South Asian streamer ZEE5 Global has landed a hit with Ajith Kumar’s Valimai with the film – translated in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi – clocking up 100 million streaming minutes, a record for the online platform.
Zee Z5G 27 March 2022
