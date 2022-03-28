In a move that the firms say will underpin the UK broadband service provider’s customer acquisition targets for 2022 and beyond, Zen Internet has extended its exclusive long-term volume commitments across CityFibre’s gigabit network to 285 cities, towns and villages.
Claimed to be the UK’s largest independent full-fibre platform, CityFibre has a £4 billion investment programme to reach up to 8 million homes by 2025, representing approximately a third of the UK market. It is also in discussions with the Government to explore opportunities to support Building Digital UK’s Project Gigabit programme to bring full-fibre to rural communities across the country.
The new deal builds on a partnership first announced in 2020, in which Zen committed to launching services across four initial CityFibre locations. This has since increased to 31 locations on the CityFibre full-fibre network which Zen now offers its services. The expanded agreement will enable Zen to use CityFibre’s complete rollout deploying dense full-fibre infrastructure which currently passes 1.5 million homes. The early success of the partnership has enabled Zen to significantly increase its long-term volume commitments over CityFibre’s nationwide network.
“We’re delighted to be working with CityFibre on delivering full fibre broadband to even more UK homes up and down the country,” commented Zen chief executive officer Paul Stobart. “We’re seeing great consumer demand and interest in our early cities and are excited to ensure more homes can access an award-winning full fibre service at what is a pivotal time for connectivity in the home. By 2030 everyone will have made the switch and we are excited about the role Zen plays as an ultrafast pioneer to be a key enabler of early adoption…Our industry is rapidly changing as is today’s consumer who rightfully demands a reliable and speedy service. The rates in volume of data and information being shared has increased beyond all recognition and people are fundamentally reliant on good connectivity.”
Zen will continue to launch in new cities in the coming weeks and it is expected that its services will be available to all homes across the entire CityFibre footprint by late 2022. Zen is confident that its symmetrical broadband packages will be among the fastest available to any home in the UK, providing its customers with up to 900 Mbps of bandwidth when both downloading and uploading.
