Employing what it says will be a innovative, flexible, software-defined craft to deliver content to at the crossroads of three continents, satellite provider SES has ordered SES-26 a fully software-defined geostationary (GEO) satellite from Thales Alenia Space.
The satellite, with both Ku-band and C-band frequencies, will maintain and expand the range of content delivery and connectivity services to broadcasters and media companies across Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia-Pacific.
The order forms part of a three-satellite commitment to Thales Alenia Space and incorporates two satellites that will be deployed at SES’s first and most important orbital location, 19.2 degrees East from which SES serves 118 million TV households across Europe. SES is the first commercial customer for Thales Alenia Space’s Space Inspire (INstant SPace In-orbit REconfiguration), a product line allowing “seamless” telecommunication mission and services reconfiguration, instant in-orbit adjustment to the demand and flexibility for video broadcasting.
The digital satellite will replace SES’s NSS-12 satellite at 57 degrees East, one of SES’s longest-held and what the operator regards as most valuable orbital positions. From this key location at the crossroads of Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia, SES says it will continue to deliver content to some of the world's fastest-growing markets. In addition to being synergic with the company’s recently-announced definitive agreement for the acquisition of DRS GES, the position is also home to the Ethiosat platform, a free to air neighbourhood supporting a growing community of 10 million TV households across Ethiopia.
“For over 20 years, satellites at 57 degrees East have been at the centrepiece of our connectivity network bridging Europe to Africa, the Middle East and Asia. From broadcasting video content across Europe and Africa to delivering connectivity services for aviation, maritime and government, SES-26 underlines our commitment to the growth of our business and to our customers,” said SES CEO Steve Collar commenting on the order. “We are delighted to work with our long-term partner Thales Alenia Space to push the boundaries of next-generation satellite capabilities and deliver the flexible innovation that enables us to stay ahead of our customers’ evolving needs.”
