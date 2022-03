Written and directed by H. Vinoth, the film is produced by Boney Kapoor of Bayview Project LLP in association with Zee Studios. The film features Huma Qureshi and Karthikeya in the lead characters. Yuvan Shankar Raja has composed music and Nirav Shah has handled the cinematography.The film’s streaming debut was marked was launched with an aggressive marketing campaign by ZEE5 and its performance to date is described by the company as “an unbeatable” record in the history of Indian streaming.“'Valimai' is doing extremely well on the platform, thanks to its content, Ajith's stardom, and H Vinoth's direction. It has broken all the existing records on ZEE5 Global,” said the company. “The much-loved film is streaming in multiple languages and the response has been overwhelming across all of them.”