In a multi-year agreement featuring US premieres and several exclusives, including Ripper Street and A Life in Ten Pictures, streaming advertising-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) network Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has announced a multi-year content deal with BBC Studios.
The arrangement will bring more than 2,500 hours of premium content to all current and future Crackle Plus streaming services including Crackle, Popcornflix and Chicken Soup for the Soul. The announcement comes on the heels of another major deal between the two companies that saw the exclusive rights to the popular series Sherlock go to Crackle Plus, one of the largest operators of streaming AVOD networks.
More than 300 hours of content will be available to viewers for free on various Crackle Plus streaming services beginning in April 2022. This includes the award-winning mystery series Ripper Street, starring Matthew MacFadyen (Succession), several seasons of which will be streaming only on Crackle Plus. In addition, A Life in Ten Pictures will have its exclusive US premiere in June on Crackle Plus. More content will be added each month throughout the multi-year agreement.
The deal will also include all seasons of BAFTA award-winning series Happy Valley, starring Sarah Lancashire and Siobhan Finneran; crime mini-series From Darkness, starring actress Anne-Marie Duff and Johnny Harris; and the first five seasons of the long running crime series Silent Witness, originally starring Amanda Burton. In addition, the 2014-16 action/drama series The Musketeers, and drama series The Coroner, created by Sally Abbott will be available to audiences as part of the agreement.
“The BBC has been producing highly sought-after content for years and we expect this content to perform exceptionally well on our streaming services,” said William J. Rouhana Jr, Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment chief executive officer, commenting on the deal. “The long-term nature of this agreement enables us to plan ahead to maximise the value of the content to our viewers as well as our advertisers, the BBC and us.”
Dina Vangelisti, executive vice president, content sales, BBC Studios added: “Through this multi-year partnership with Screen Media, we are making it even easier for customers to discover and access our robust programming catalogue. The best of British content has never been easier to find in the Americas, and we’re excited by this new relationship with a leading AVOD service.”
Screen Media is the exclusive supplier of original content to Crackle Plus streaming services. Commenting on the deal, president David Fannon remarked: “We are ecstatic to bring the Crackle Plus audience premium content from the BBC. With the Benedict Cumberbatch series, Sherlock, the BBC’s extensive catalogue of quality series and movies, and brand new titles that have yet to be released, this agreement provides Chicken Soup for the Soul with a wide array of unique and high quality content. Screen Media could not be happier than to announce this agreement with the BBC.”
