Paris based distributor, Prime Entertainment Group is celebrating securing a deal with leading Japanese public broadcaster NHK, bringing award-winning short film Vanille, A Caribbean Tale to a Japanese audience.
The short-film follows a feisty, 9-year-old Parisian girl sent to stay with her aunt in Guadeloupe for the holidays. Despite her reluctance, Vanille is enamoured by the colourful characters, unexpected adventures and a certain magical flower that will reconnect her to her roots.
Vanille’s personality has won the public’s affection with the film winning over 18 prestigious awards globally including a Cristal at Annecy’s renowned International Film Festival of Animation (Festival international du film d’animation d’Annecy) in 2021 accompanied by over 30 nominations.
Vanille, A Caribbean Tale has already landed deals with leading global partners such as Italy’s RAI RAGAZZI, Germany’s KIKA, Australia’s SBS, Hong Kong’s RTHK among others.
Commenting on the new deal, Prime’s head of sales, Alexandra Marguerite, said: “We are delighted to start a partnership with an outstanding player such as NHK thanks to the variety and high production value of our animation catalogue. We are glad to see Vanille continue her successful journey in Asia.”
