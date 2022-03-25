Twitter Originals Fueled by so.da, in partnership with Mindshare Content+ and Ford Canada have announced the eleventh digital series #FutureForward features local leaders and innovators who have embraced change and technology to drive their businesses into the future.
The new three-part lifestyle series explores the evolution of different professions and how technology drives those businesses forward.
Brokered by so.da, a division of Corus Entertainment, Twitter, Mindshare Content+, and BBDO with Ford Canada,#FutureForward features one series promo, three short-form episodes ranging from two – three minutes, three episodic lifts per episode, and a custom Twitter emoji. Ford Canada will take over Twitter on the launch of the first episode with a Twitter Takeover, alongside destination carousals featuring highlights from each episode. The series and all custom promotional content was shot and produced by so.da.
The first episode is out now on Twitter @FordCanada with additional episodes rolling out every Thursday. In the debut episode, the focus is on Catherine Addai, a fashion designer with a penchant for incorporating vibrant African fabrics into her design collections.
“Future Forward marks the 11th series produced under Twitter Originals Fueled by so.da and the first time we’ve partnered with an automotive brand,” said Dervla Kelly, senior vice president, marketing and so.da, Corus Entertainment. “Ford is a model of innovation and #FutureForward showcases character-driven stories that highlight the ways with which each person is leveraging technology to innovate in their respective fields while working smarter, staying more connected, reducing their carbon footprint, and embodying the Ford brand.”
“Storytelling is an incredibly effective way to elevate communication and connect with consumers and…that’s what this programme really showcases,” added Gina Banks, chief client officer at Mindshare Canada. “#FutureForward shows Canadians that Ford is committed to sustainability, electrification and connectivity through entertaining content that leverages partners, people and channels to help drive credibility.”
