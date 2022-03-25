After causing a controversy when it appeared to be trying to install someone with congruent political views into the key position at the UK broadcast regulator, the UK government has named Michael Grade as its preferred candidate for the chair of Ofcom.
Grade has had a long career in broadcasting, encompassing London Weekend Television, the BBC, ITV, as well as over nine years as chief executive of Channel Four Television. In May 2004 he was appointed chairman of the BBC, succeeding Gavyn Davies, resigning in November 2006 when his appointment as executive chairman of ITV was announced, a post he relinquished in 2009. He was non-executive chairman of Pinewood and Shepperton Film Studios for 16 years. He is non-executive chairman of Talent Bank and of the production company StoryFirst. He is also on the advisory board of Miroma SET (formerly R4E Plc), a media and entertainment marketing company.
Grade will now appear before MPs on the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) Select Committee for pre-appointment scrutiny. Commenting on being named as preferred candidate, he said: "Ofcom is respected across the globe as a first rate communications regulator so I am privileged to be asked to become its chair. The role of Ofcom in British life has never been more important with new responsibilities on the horizon regulating online safety, on top of the ever-changing broadcasting landscape. I look forward to my appearance in front of the DCMS Select Committee to outline what I can bring to this role and how I can help ensure Ofcom is fit for the future."
However, despite his almost impeccable credentials to understand the TV industry and busines, Grade also sits in the UK’s House of Lords on behalf of the ruling Conservative Party as Lord Grade of Yarmouth. If his appointment is confirmed, he will move to the cross-benches at the earliest opportunity and committed to giving up any non-executive roles that could cause a conflict of interest in him becoming Ofcom chair.
Maggie Carver will continue as Interim Chair of Ofcom, until a permanent appointee is confirmed.