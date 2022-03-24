In a collaboration seeing a first for an Irish company, BiggerStage and FOX Alternative Entertainment (FAE) are collaborating on the second season of FOX’s successful revival of classic format Name That Tune.
The production, talent management and commercial-partnerships house and FOX Entertainment’s US-based in-house unscripted studio have agreed to jointly produce the game show that tests contestants’ music knowledge as they battle through a series of challenges for cash and prizes.
Tony Award-winner Jane Krakowski (pictured) is hosting the new season of the evergreen format, accompanied by Randy Jackson of American Idol fame as band leader. The series includes five celebrity episodes with star players including Kelly Osbourne, Shaggy, Mel B, Tituss Burgess, JoJo, Frankie Muniz, and Jennie Garth. The entire series was recorded in Dublin, Ireland led by BiggerStage’s Sean O’Riordan (executive producer) and Shane Byrne (showrunner). The show is co-produced with FAE and Prestige Entertainment.
The new 10 x 60’ series, which rolls out on FOX on 29 March, represents the first time that an Irish producer has been awarded a primetime entertainment show for a US network. Name That Tune is the second creative partnership between BiggerStage and FAE, following on from last summer’s collaboration on variety-competition series The Big Deal for Ireland’s Virgin Media Television.
“This new collaboration with FAE on the heels of The Big Deal confirms that our mission to establish a creative hub in Dublin for major international productions has real value in a global marketplace seeking more efficient models,” explained BiggerStage founder and CEO Pat Kiely. “In terms of empowering Ireland to play on a bigger stage, we couldn’t wish for a better vehicle than an all-time format great like Name That Tune for one of the biggest networks in the world.”
Allison Wallach, EVP, head of Fox Alternative Entertainment added: “We pride ourselves on our commitment to innovation and quality in everything we deliver for audiences here in the US and abroad, and in this partnership with BiggerStage we have found both. Name That Tune is one of the most established and enduring formats on the planet, and this season promises to be its best.”
