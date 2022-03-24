In its latest exanimation of the buoyant Asia Pacific video industry, a Digital TV Research study has found that its over-the-top (OTT) market is on the rise with OTT TV episodes and film revenues for 22 countries set to climb by 62% over the next five years from the $32 billion recorded in 2021.
If realised, said the Asia Pacific OTT TV and Video Forecasts report, this would give the market a total value of $52 billion in 2027. Of the $20 billion in additional revenues, China is forecast to add $3 billion, India $3 billion, South Korea $3 billion and Japan $5 billion. Indian revenues will more than double to total $5.3 billion.
China was responsible for 37% of Asia Pacific’s OTT revenues in 2021, $16.3 billion, but going forward much of the forecast growth will go ahead outside China. The study noted that the Chinese government’s clampdown on fan-based culture has hit reality productions hard, resulting in SVOD subscriber growth deceleration. By 2027, China’s total is set to amount to $19.1 billion. Overall, Asia Pacific SVOD revenues are will reach $28 billion by 2027, up from $18 billion in 2021. AVOD is set to will grow by $8 billion to $19 billion by 2027.
Drilling deeper, the Asia Pacific OTT TV and Video Forecasts report noted that Chinese SVOD local market leader Tencent Video recently posted only a 1% increase in SVOD subscriptions for 2021. The situation was worse for second-placed iQIYI which lost 6 million subscribers in 2021 to take its total to 96.4 million.
China was responsible for 37% of Asia Pacific’s OTT revenues in 2021, $16.3 billion, but going forward much of the forecast growth will go ahead outside China. The study noted that the Chinese government’s clampdown on fan-based culture has hit reality productions hard, resulting in SVOD subscriber growth deceleration. By 2027, China’s total is set to amount to $19.1 billion. Overall, Asia Pacific SVOD revenues are will reach $28 billion by 2027, up from $18 billion in 2021. AVOD is set to will grow by $8 billion to $19 billion by 2027.
Drilling deeper, the Asia Pacific OTT TV and Video Forecasts report noted that Chinese SVOD local market leader Tencent Video recently posted only a 1% increase in SVOD subscriptions for 2021. The situation was worse for second-placed iQIYI which lost 6 million subscribers in 2021 to take its total to 96.4 million.