Managed Wi-Fi solutions firm Airties has announced further adoption of its software portfolio by leading Australian telecommunications provider Telstra to deliver what it calls “ultra-reliable” home connectivity and Wi-Fi 6 capability to customers throughout the country.
Using Airties software, Telstra was world’s first service provider to deploy Wi-Fi EasyMesh back in 2019.Telstra’s new Smart Modem 3 includes Airties Edge, embedded Smart Wi-Fi software with its operator-grade EasyMesh software controller to onboard and manage Telstra’s Smart Wi-Fi boosters. In addition, Telstra is also using the Airties Cloud management platform that continuously optimises the network and gives Telstra real-time visibility into subscribers’ Wi-Fi performance, allowing remote diagnostics and troubleshooting, to help enable Telstra’s advanced SmartFixcapabilities.
Telstra’s new Smart Modem 3 offers the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless speeds and capacity to improve internet connections; 4G backup; smart tech support features; security enhancements with automatic software updates; and compatibility with EasyMesh for Telstra’s Smart Wi-Fi Boosters that power its Wi-Fi Coverage Guarantee.
“As Australia’s leading broadband provider, we’re constantly looking to drive innovation in speed, reliability, and connectivity so our customers can enjoy the best Wi- Fi experience,” said Nathan Gumley, executive of Telstra Home & Entertainment.
“Now, more than ever, our world is dependent on reliable home Wi-Fi and connectivity,” said Philippe Alcaras, CEO of Airties. “Telstra understands this fully, and we are very proud to play our part in to help them execute on their vision. Our work with Telstra also shows that Airties continues to be at the forefront of EasyMesh deployments and empowering our customers to differentiate using Smart Wi-Fi.”
