In a reaction to what it says is a wide range of challenges for its industry, in particular a lack of readiness for new privacy and addressability changes, the Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB) has made a number of key additions to its executive team.





The association – whose members span the digital advertising industry in North America, South America, Africa, Asia, Asia Pacific and Europe – sees growth as being top of mind. That is, how can it continue to help grow the industry, and bring together leaders from across the entire ecosystem to address the urgent issues being face.



With that in mind, the key outward facing promotion will see Sheryl Goldstein appointed as EVP, chief industry growth officer. This is said to be partly in recognition of the significant changes within IAB which she has helped drive — like bringing agencies in as General members, growing the company’s brand proposition and advocating for diversity, equity and inclusion.



The breadth and scope of responsibilities have also grown to cover thought leadership product, including the centres of excellence and research teams. The IAB added that Goldstein’s contributions are helping IT continue the right kind of growth, and in the direction the future demands.



“While technology is an important factor in everything we do, in the end IAB is a people-driven business. Having the right people in the right positions — especially in these three vital roles — is the best thing for



