A study from Ampere Analysis research covering nearly 1300 rights deals in the UK, Italy, Germany, France and Spain is predicting that OTT platforms will account for 20% of all spend on rights for sports broadcasts in 2022.
This would represent an increase of 12% in 202 and comes as leading players have grown their investments in sports rights in the five countries with DAZN and Amazon in particular targeting some of the most popular competitions to reach an estimated combined spend of over €2.3 billion by the end of 2022. The study noted that this year will also see each of the five top-tier domestic football leagues will have at least one subscription OTT distribution partner.
Looking at individual countries, the research showed that more than half (53%) of Italian sports spending will be generated by subscription OTT services by the end of the year, followed by Germany (32%), Spain (16%), and France (14%).
In the UK, only 2% of the spend on sports TV rights is from streaming subscriptions, in part due to the competitive nature of the sports rights market and the scale of Sky’s pay-TV business. However, Ampere stressed that all the major subscription sports services in the UK (Sky, BT, Eurosport) also offer OTT services that enable sports fans to watch live sports. The UK also ranks the second highest of the big five European markets in terms of the percentage of sports fans with access to at least one subscription OTT service showing live sports at 58%, largely thanks to the availability of select events on Amazon.
As regards the leading players, Ampere observed that in 2021 DAZN became the third-largest spender on TV sports rights across the big five European markets, overtaking UK telco BT, but remaining behind Sky and Telefónica.
Ampere estimates that DAZN will spend €2.1 billion on sports rights in 2022 across all its markets globally, predominantly across Italy, Germany, and Spain where it has its largest deals. Amazon ranks in tenth due mainly to its more limited portfolio of rights. Sky continues to be the largest investor in sports rights across the five countries, with a total spend of €4 billion. This represents around a third of the total spending on sports rights in the big five European markets.
Other key players in Europe include NENT which has been launching its Viaplay subscription OTT platform, attracting subscribers with key sports rights such as the Premier League, Bundesliga, and Formula 1. The trend is also being seen globally In the US, with seven of the ten biggest streaming services will air at least one live sporting event in the next two years.
“In the most developed markets, fixed-line broadband is approaching ubiquity and subscription OTT is already in as many households as pay-TV, so internet access is no longer a limiting factor,” commented Ampere Analysis analyst Ben McMurray. “However, streaming services nonetheless need to solve business model challenges before they can seriously rival incumbent pay TV groups. Sustaining the current level of investment in sports rights without the benefit of the economics of bundling will be one of the key issues for subscription OTT players entering the sports rights market.”
