Plural TV Group’s América Televisión and Canal N channels have invested in the Dalet Unified News Operations solution to consolidate news production and distribution programming for both channels under one system that fully supports personnel working in the newsroom, from home and out in the field.
Based in Lima, Peru, América Televisión offers a wide range of programming from thematic talk shows, to reality programming and general news. Also based in Lima, Canal N is focused on country-wide news, current affairs, and political programmes
After decades of running the two news operations with separate editorial and archive processes, the group took the transformative step to consolidate the old, siloed media infrastructure under a new Dalet solution, bringing continuity to content management and news story development.
The dual-channel operational upgrade, which was led by Dalet channel partner Connect Media, included the installation of an enterprise editorial solution that provided a centralised repository to manage news wires and content, with tools to facilitate news story planning, editing, graphics and publishing. Dalet’s approach builds a story around media assets, enabling, said the company, better story evolution and content transparency and access across the two newsrooms whose missions leverage the same content for different programme outcomes.
“Dalet’s news solution is designed for the way our journalists, editors, news directors, graphics, camera teams want to work,” explained Javier Vásquez Mendoza, head of engineer support and operations, América Televisión. “It is all interconnected. The centralised access to content makes it easier to evolve the story whether we are in the newsroom, in the field, or working from home as many journalists had to during pandemic restrictions. Dalet’s web-based tools make it easy to connect from anywhere at any point in the workflow. It’s designed to support our hybrid workflow with greater transparency into how we are using the content.”
After decades of running the two news operations with separate editorial and archive processes, the group took the transformative step to consolidate the old, siloed media infrastructure under a new Dalet solution, bringing continuity to content management and news story development.
The dual-channel operational upgrade, which was led by Dalet channel partner Connect Media, included the installation of an enterprise editorial solution that provided a centralised repository to manage news wires and content, with tools to facilitate news story planning, editing, graphics and publishing. Dalet’s approach builds a story around media assets, enabling, said the company, better story evolution and content transparency and access across the two newsrooms whose missions leverage the same content for different programme outcomes.
“Dalet’s news solution is designed for the way our journalists, editors, news directors, graphics, camera teams want to work,” explained Javier Vásquez Mendoza, head of engineer support and operations, América Televisión. “It is all interconnected. The centralised access to content makes it easier to evolve the story whether we are in the newsroom, in the field, or working from home as many journalists had to during pandemic restrictions. Dalet’s web-based tools make it easy to connect from anywhere at any point in the workflow. It’s designed to support our hybrid workflow with greater transparency into how we are using the content.”