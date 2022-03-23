In a move that the online video juggernaut says will bring about a new way to enjoy classic favourites, YouTube is offering users the ability to stream full seasons of TV for free via an ad-supported video-on-demand service.
Explaining the move to AVOD, YouTube noted that more people were choosing to experience its service on a big screen with friends and family. It cited Nielsen research showing that YouTube had reached over 135 million people on connected TVs in the US in December 2021.
The company noted that it is at the forefront of the consumer shift to connected TV (CTV) viewership as the top ad-supported streaming platform with the content people enjoy and the creators they love.
The AVOD service will offer US viewers full seasons of TV shows, including nearly 4,000 episodes of TV shows such as Hell’s Kitchen, Andromeda and Heartland. YouTube also has over 1,500 films from Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution, Warner Bros., Paramount Pictures, Lionsgate, FilmRise, and more. New titles in March include Gone in Sixty Seconds, Runaway Bride and Legally Blonde, which are now available to stream for free with ads.
To enhance the viewing experience, the AVOD service has a new streamlined navigation with immersive banner art and new menus to help users more easily find TV shows. Many of these titles will be available in high definition 1080p with 5.1 surround sound audio on supported devices.
US users can access content and up to 100 new titles each week on web browsers, mobile devices and most connected TVs via YouTube on TV app.
