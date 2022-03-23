Aiming to bring diverse entertainment to audiences around the world, OTT and smart TV solutions provider ZEASN has announced a partnership with global LGBTQ-first streaming media network Revry.
Headquartered in Los Angeles, Revry is an LGBTQ-first network that is built for the community. Revry encourages exploration of its channels and on-demand films, shows, music, podcasts, news, and exclusive originals with authentic content across numerous households and devices. Revry is led by a diverse founding and execute team who bring decades of experience in the fields of tech, digital media and LGBTQ+ advocacy.
The new deal sees WhaleLive expanding its digital offering with is new free live streaming channels focused on the LGBTQ+ community. It encompasses the launch of the popular Revry streaming channels on ZEASN’s free ad-supported live streaming service WhaleLive, and to make the Revry apps available on tens of millions of Whale Eco-enabled smart devices all over the world.The Revry live TV channels on WhaleLive includes Revry (Revry 2), Revry Music, Revry News, Revry Brazil, OML and Revry LatinX.
Commenting on the new partnership, Thomas Li, ZEASN regional director for Europe and Latin America said, “It is great to partnering with Revry to bring more channels on WhaleLive and this aligns with our goal of better servicing global audiences with diversified preferences. Sustaining an inclusive and various content portfolio lays a solid foundation for effective delivering and accurate targeting of our value-added services, which contributes to the optimal outcomes for all our partners in Whale Eco.”
Added Revry CEO and co-founder Damian Peliccione: “We are thrilled to be partnering with Zeasn, further expanding our reach and connection to consumers. At Revry we are committed to sharing authentic content from our community identifying as queer, LGBTQ, ally or anywhere across the spectrum. It is our goal to inspire exploration and continue to share our community’s stories by working with such amazing brands such as Zeasn.”
The new deal sees WhaleLive expanding its digital offering with is new free live streaming channels focused on the LGBTQ+ community. It encompasses the launch of the popular Revry streaming channels on ZEASN’s free ad-supported live streaming service WhaleLive, and to make the Revry apps available on tens of millions of Whale Eco-enabled smart devices all over the world.The Revry live TV channels on WhaleLive includes Revry (Revry 2), Revry Music, Revry News, Revry Brazil, OML and Revry LatinX.
Commenting on the new partnership, Thomas Li, ZEASN regional director for Europe and Latin America said, “It is great to partnering with Revry to bring more channels on WhaleLive and this aligns with our goal of better servicing global audiences with diversified preferences. Sustaining an inclusive and various content portfolio lays a solid foundation for effective delivering and accurate targeting of our value-added services, which contributes to the optimal outcomes for all our partners in Whale Eco.”
Added Revry CEO and co-founder Damian Peliccione: “We are thrilled to be partnering with Zeasn, further expanding our reach and connection to consumers. At Revry we are committed to sharing authentic content from our community identifying as queer, LGBTQ, ally or anywhere across the spectrum. It is our goal to inspire exploration and continue to share our community’s stories by working with such amazing brands such as Zeasn.”