In a huge boost to its mission to help sport and entertainment brands achieve better business outcomes with continuous engagement and first party data, Monterosa has announced today it has raised £3.5 million ($4.5 million) of growth capital.
The funding round was led by 24Haymarket and included existing investor ACF Investors, plus a trio of new investors including Jeremy Darroch, former CEO and executive chair at Sky, Chris Rodman previously group managing director of Topps and Richard Scudamore, former CEO of The Premier League who also joined the Monterosa board in 2021. The infusion of capital also coincides with Monterosa’s appointment of Claygate Advisors as its partner on expansion into the US.
The new capital will see use in accelerating development of its real-time engagement (RTE) platform and drive the company’s expansion into new global markets. The company says its rapid growth is being fuelled by “exploding” worldwide demand for interactive fan engagement that generates attention and first party data within owned and operated environments.
In 2021, Monterosa / Interaction Cloud platform generated two billion interactions, serving more than 100 million users globally. Recent new customers adopting the platform include Liverpool Football Club, Viasat, Formula E and 6 Nations. They join a diverse base of product and marketing teams choosing the Monterosa platform to consolidate their fan engagement into one trusted platform.
“Monterosa’s Interaction Cloud platform has demonstrated a unique value proposition to the company’s rights holder and media customers, allowing them to more successfully navigate changing consumer habits and optimise their revenue potential,” said Paul Tselentis, CEO at 24Haymarket.
“As organisations adopt direct-to-consumer business models, their need to continuously engage, retain and convert audiences increases. Building those direct customer connections means inspiring them to spend time with you, offering up value in exchange for first party data and insight.” added Tom McDonnell, CEO of Monterosa. “We’re determined to help more organisations accelerate innovation by simplifying and speeding up the way they deploy engagement experiences.”
