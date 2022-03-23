In the latest ramification in the media industry of the invasion of Ukraine, the Russian media authority has pulled Euronews off-air and blocked its websites.
The official reason given for the closure of content from the leading European international news channel was its coverage of the ongoing war, in particular distributing what the authorities described as ‘fake news’.
Euronews has broadcast Russian-language offer for over 20 years, aiming to be an independent source of information for millions of Russians, reaching over 30 million TV households and many more people on its digital platforms. Euronews claims to be not only the most watched, but also the most well-known and trusted international news brand in Russia.
Noting that it has not received any official communication regarding the closure, Euronews said it strongly rejected the allegations of “fake news” and of calling citizens to protest, with the unacceptable threat of criminal liability. It added that it firmly condemned what it called an “intolerable restriction” imposed on the millions of people across Russia who relied on Euronews, more than ever, to get impartial fact-based news, in a context of heightened disinformation and propaganda.
In response, the news service called on the Russian media authority to unblock Euronews and noted that under article 19 of the UN’s Universal Declaration of Human Rights, to which Russia is a signatory, Russian people has the right to “hold opinions without interference and to seek, receive and impart information and ideas through any media and regardless of frontiers.”
The live TV feed of Euronews’ Russian-language edition will continue to be available on its digital platforms, which can be accessed via a VPN. Further distribution solutions are currently being explored and will be communicated in due course. The channel added that traffic to its digital platforms has surged since the beginning of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Int revealed that in Russia itself, in Belarus, Kazakhstan or Ukraine – to name just these countries – Euronews’ digital audiences have tripled in the last month.
