In what the producer/distributor says is an exciting time for the company with a range of new opportunities over the coming months, Beyond Rights has been promoted Sarah Bickley to head of sales while Joanna Rowley will become permanent VP sales for the UK, Nordics and Italy.
Bickley (pictured left) initially joined the Beyond Rights team in November last year as SVP sales, responsible for both the Nordics region and for the digital exploitation of the company’s catalogue. Stepping into her new role on 1 April to lead the team at MIPTV, she will now see her working more closely with CEO David Smyth to drive overall programme sales for the business and explore new strategies for maximising revenue from Beyond’s growing catalogue of primarily unscripted and kids’ content which currently totals over 8000 hours.
Prior to joining Beyond Rights, Bickley worked at Tin Roof Media, where she was responsible for the distribution operations of Blink Films and Outline Productions, which included helping to secure deficit funding for unscripted content. Before that, she spent more than 15 years at Hat Trick International, selling scripted, factual and formats to a variety of territories including Scandinavia, France, the US, and Canada, as well as to global SVOD platforms.
Rowley (pictured right) has acted as a part-time consultant for the past three months, will be joining the business on a permanent basis from 1 May. She is an experienced television sales executive who has been freelancing as a sales consultant for the past two years. Her most recent long-term role was as executive director at Fox Networks Group Content Distribution, prior to its acquisition by Disney. Before that, she spent many years as a regional sales director for National Geographic Television International, as well as for its previous incarnation, Explore International.
Commenting on the appointments, Smyth said: “I am so pleased to be able to bolster the Beyond Rights sales team with these two important appointments. In a short period of time, Sarah has proved herself not only an excellent salesperson and strategist but also an incredibly popular member of the team. I knew Joanna when we both worked for Fox and was always impressed by her reputation in the industry, deep understanding of the unscripted marketplace and her wonderful rapport with clients in key territories. As a consultant, she has had an excellent opportunity to get under the skin of the business at Beyond and will now be able to hit the ground running.”
Bickley added: “I have thoroughly enjoyed my past few months at Beyond Rights, so I am thrilled to now step up to the role of head of sales and work with David on maximising returns for the business – and of course for our incredible producer partners. I too am delighted to formally welcome Joanna to Beyond and will be proud to lead the team into its first face-to-face MIPTV since 2019, where I hope to meet as many of our existing and potential buyer partners as possible.”
