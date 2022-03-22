Broadcast, cable TV, DTH, IPTV and OTT video delivery solutions provider Ateme, the leader in, announces it has enabled 4K UHD live streaming with Dolby Audio for Indonesian subscription video-on-demand and over-the-top streaming service Mola TV.
In the very first deployment of its type, matches with high-quality video and audio are now available to viewers in Indonesia. Mola TV is said to have opted for Ateme due to its complete streaming solution including encoders, packagers and a CDN, as well as its 4K UHD video compression, which delivers a vivid video experience with the best image quality while also optimising bandwidth usage.
“We are thrilled to be the first OTT player to bring 4K UHD live streaming of EPL matches with Dolby Audio technology to our Indonesian viewers,” said Mola TV CTO CP Lee. “4K EPL viewing is now available across a range of devices, including both Android and Samsung TV (Tizen) platforms. Thanks to Ateme’s complete video streaming solution, soccer fans can enjoy an enhanced sports viewing experience wherever and whenever they want.”
The deployment involved Ateme’s TITAN solutions for video compression and NEA for packaging and CDN. It also cements Ateme’s established partnership with Dolby.
“The frontier for sports viewing keeps moving and audiences want to feel right in the action. We are delighted to be working with Mola TV to bring these experiences to soccer fans in Indonesia, with vivid 4K UHD live streaming of EPL matches and the Dolby Audio experience,” added Ateme head of sales South East Asia Sean Tan. “Dolby Audio delivers crystal clarity, easy-to-hear dialogue, great detail, and realistic surround sound to make the entertainment one loves even better.”
