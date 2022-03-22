In a move designed to a move that will fuel the award-winning factual label’s increasing presence in the US and help secure future commissions from local streamers and networks, Arrow Media has confirmed the appointment of Stephen Dost as executive producer.
Arrow Media’s current portfolio of US content includes series Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom (Disney+ - pictured); crime brands See No Evil, American Monster, BodyCam, Caught in the Net and Love, Honor, Betray (all ID, Discovery+). Its feature documentaries and singles include the long-running Mind of a Monster feature documentary strand (ID, Discovery+) and Searching for Cleopatra (C5, Science Channel). It was recently announced that the company is to make a 15-part series, Oops I Changed the World, for Curiosity.
Taking up his new role immediately, New York-based Dost will split his role between development and production. He will be part of the senior team overseeing the development of new projects for US streamers, broadcasters and cable networks, as well as helping spearhead the production of new and returning shows in Arrow Media’s expanding production slate.
Dost, who previously co-founded New York based production company Red Marble Media, boasts experience in both production and development spanning nearly 20 years. His work across history, science, crime and natural history programming includes: Evil Lives Here (ID, Discovery+), Signs of a Psychopath (ID, Discovery+), Monsters Inside Me (Animal Planet), Space’s Deepest Secrets (Science Channel), Village of the Damned (ID), Gates of Hell (History Channel) and Your Bleep’d Up Brain (History Channel).
Commenting on his new role, Dost said: “Arrow Media is one of the world’s leading producers of outstanding factual programming – not only that but their work with streamers continues to be a key focus of their vision going forward. The opportunity to help expand their slate of US programming is a very exciting challenge. Arrow Media’s ambition, energy and expertise is really impressive. The company already makes outstanding programming that resonates around the world, and I’m eager to get started on its plan for growth here in the US.”
“Arrow Media has been creating world-class content for the American market for many years, so we know we have the opportunity to really accelerate our growth in this area,” added Arrow Media creative director Tom Brisley. “Stephen's appointment is significant as it will enable us to further nurture our relationships with American streamers and broadcasters and develop our slate of US programming. Not only is Stephen incredibly well-connected but he has extensive experience developing and producing globally recognised, commercially successful content. We are delighted to have him on board."
