Adding to its core production business, Bavaria Fiction is now also active in the field of documentaries and under new head of documentaries Emanuel Rotstein is now accelerating the formation of a development team.
A A subsidiary of Bavaria Film and ZDF Enterprises, Bavaria Fiction claims to be one of the most successful production companies in Europe. Headed by managing directors Marcus Ammon and Jan S. Kaiser and has its headquarters in Munich as well as other locations in Cologne, Stuttgart and Berlin.
With approximately 17,000 on-air minutes every year and productions like Storm of Love, The Rosenheim Cops, SOKO Stuttgart and Inga Lindström, Bavaria Fiction programming reaches millions of viewers every week in Germany alone. The documentaries division specialises in non-fictional productions for the national and international market.
Following his appointment on 15 March 2022, Rotstein (pictured left) is responsible for setting up the non-fiction production unit, reporting to Ammon (pictured right) who is also managing director of content.
Multiple award-winning author and producer Rotstein was senior director of programming at A+E Networks Germany for the linear and non-linear pay-TV channels The History Channel and Crime + Investigation until December 2021. He is also the author and producer of local originals. Commenting on his new role and his ambitions, he said: "I am very much looking forward to this new role. Whether it's true crime, biographies, investigative or historical material, our productions should be a combination of social relevance and emotional storytelling to engage with viewers and have a lasting effect. The world is becoming more and more complex – we want to make it more understandable and shape the factual business on a national and international level with premium productions.”
Ammon added: “The demand for modern, high-quality non-fiction content has increased enormously in recent years. Therefore, I am very pleased that we have secured Emanuel Rotstein, a highly esteemed expert, and that we are now building up the production unit Bavaria Fiction Documentaries with him. Our goal is to give young and also established authors an environment of creative development, freedom and appreciation.”
