Singapore telco StarHub has become the first entertainment service provider in Southeast Asia to offer its customers access to Curiosity Inc’s streaming service, Curiosity Stream.
Coming shortly after StarHub unveiled its DARE+ strategy, the Curiosity Stream app is the tenth over-the-top (OTT) partnership on StarHub TV+ and marks the company’s next step in its stated plan to bringing the best entertainment options to customers seamlessly. Curiosity is home to original and curated factual films, shows and series covering science, nature, history, technology, society and lifestyle. With approximately 23 million subscribers worldwide and thousands of titles, the company operates the flagship Curiosity Stream SVOD service, available in more than 175 countries worldwide.
Featuring thousands of original and curated documentaries appealing to nature lovers, history buffs, and tech enthusiasts alike, Curiosity Stream will be made available to all StarHub customers with an Entertainment+ Pass at no extra cost in 4K Ultra HD. App users will have instant access to documentaries including the miniseries on marine life The Humboldt Current; Royals: Keeping the Crown; and thought-provoking Evolve, produced by Beach House Pictures with support from Infocomm Media Development Authority’s (IMDA) enhanced Capability Partnership Programme.
“Our stable of streaming apps have been performing spectacularly on StarHub, delighting our customers anytime, anywhere, and on any device. Guided by DARE+, we are doubling down on digital, removing barriers between screens, and meshing products and services into one-stop offerings for our customers,” said Andrew Tan, head of content, StarHub. “We are thrilled for the opportunity to take our partnership with Curiosity to the next level, by onboarding the Curiosity Stream app onto StarHub TV+. This continues the successful integration of other top-tier OTT platforms such as Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, Hotstar and Netflix.
“We are thrilled to partner with StarHub to offer customers our extensive library of factual content to watch whenever and wherever they want,” added Bakori Davis, managing director and head of international, Curiosity. “Curiosity Stream is for people who want to know more and our content satisfies that appetite for knowledge that we all seek
