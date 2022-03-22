Digital cinema, broadcast and OTT services provider Marquise Technologies is claiming to have broken new ground by integrating V-Nova’s VC-6 compression technology into its suite of media post-production solutions.
The move increases the range of supported ingest and egress formats and makes the latest video codec technology available to Marquise’s customers, helping them in their move to 4K, 8K and beyond in a virtualised all-IP cloud-based workflow.
VC-6 (SMPTE ST 2117-1) is a professional multi-layer coding standard that uses in-loop AI techniques, was added for its distinctive approach to video coding and unique features. VC-6's compression efficiency and speed in both lossless and lossy modes, plus its ability to be implemented efficiently in software on both CPU and GPU and its capability to provide high quality lower resolution proxies and region of interest decoding is said to make it particularly suitable for the emerging and challenging production workflows.
VC-6’s approach to compression is not based on transforms such as DCT or wavelet but employs a hierarchical series of S-Trees, directional transforms and AI tuned image processing – re-using the same structures at different resolutions – a capability that makes the codec extremely fast when implemented in software. A direct application for the post-production industry is that no re-encoding is necessary for viewing the content at any alternative resolution. A key feature when the media is stored outside a LAN and the viewing device is not a 4K or 8K reference monitor.
“Adding VC-6 to our product range opens new working horizons for our customers, particularly today with the need to work on remote content with accuracy and ease,” said Marquise Technologies CEO Laurence Stoll. “We are also excited about the imminent standardization of VC-6 carriage within MXF which will facilitate the adoption of this format for next generation broadcast and online post-production workflows.”
“We’re excited to witness a top-end player like Marquise adopt VC-6 and expand its ecosystem and platform availability,” added V-Nova CEO Guido Meardi. “This addition will put VC-6 and its capabilities at the disposal of the top post-production facilities, accelerating their move to higher resolution workflows. We will continue to work closely with Marquise and support the rapid adoption of its superb products and solutions.”
VC-6 (SMPTE ST 2117-1) is a professional multi-layer coding standard that uses in-loop AI techniques, was added for its distinctive approach to video coding and unique features. VC-6's compression efficiency and speed in both lossless and lossy modes, plus its ability to be implemented efficiently in software on both CPU and GPU and its capability to provide high quality lower resolution proxies and region of interest decoding is said to make it particularly suitable for the emerging and challenging production workflows.
VC-6’s approach to compression is not based on transforms such as DCT or wavelet but employs a hierarchical series of S-Trees, directional transforms and AI tuned image processing – re-using the same structures at different resolutions – a capability that makes the codec extremely fast when implemented in software. A direct application for the post-production industry is that no re-encoding is necessary for viewing the content at any alternative resolution. A key feature when the media is stored outside a LAN and the viewing device is not a 4K or 8K reference monitor.
“Adding VC-6 to our product range opens new working horizons for our customers, particularly today with the need to work on remote content with accuracy and ease,” said Marquise Technologies CEO Laurence Stoll. “We are also excited about the imminent standardization of VC-6 carriage within MXF which will facilitate the adoption of this format for next generation broadcast and online post-production workflows.”
“We’re excited to witness a top-end player like Marquise adopt VC-6 and expand its ecosystem and platform availability,” added V-Nova CEO Guido Meardi. “This addition will put VC-6 and its capabilities at the disposal of the top post-production facilities, accelerating their move to higher resolution workflows. We will continue to work closely with Marquise and support the rapid adoption of its superb products and solutions.”