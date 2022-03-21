Following a competitive tender process, BBC Studios has sealed a UK sales and distribution agreement with DVD, Blu Ray and Digital product sales and distribution firm Spirit Entertainment to represent its physical home entertainment portfolio.
Effective from April 2022, Spirit Entertainment will manage BBC Studios Home Entertainment physical catalogue at retail and its manufacturing and distribution supply chain. BBC Studios will retain all licensing rights and a small selection of drama titles such as Doctor Who and landmark Natural History content, including the recent Green Planet, will continue to be mastered by the BBC Studios inhouse production team.
Commenting on the deal, Lesley Johnson, director of home entertainment, UK at BBC Studios said: “These are exciting next steps for BBC Studios Home Entertainment. We look forward to working closely with the Spirit team to continue creating the best of British TV on DVD.”
Added Spirit Entertainment managing director Rob Callow: “Everyone at Spirit Entertainment is absolutely delighted to be working with BBC Studios to maximise sales of their outstanding new release slate and vast catalogue on all physical formats. The synergies between BBC Studios’ and Spirit’s existing partners are truly wide ranging and will provide the catalyst for exciting collaborations and substantial sales growth over the coming years.”
BBC Studios Home Entertainment catalogue has been recognised for producing some of the top selling DVD’s in the UK, including Gavin & Stacey, Peter Kay’s Car Share and Doctor Who, plus top British dramas such as Peaky Blinders and popular entertainment titles like Strictly Come Dancing. The British Association for Screen Entertainment awarded BBC Studios its Campaign of The Year award for the critically acclaimed BBC One Blue Planet series, and its Outstanding Innovation Award for the Seven Worlds One Planet sustainable packaging.
Commenting on the deal, Lesley Johnson, director of home entertainment, UK at BBC Studios said: “These are exciting next steps for BBC Studios Home Entertainment. We look forward to working closely with the Spirit team to continue creating the best of British TV on DVD.”
Added Spirit Entertainment managing director Rob Callow: “Everyone at Spirit Entertainment is absolutely delighted to be working with BBC Studios to maximise sales of their outstanding new release slate and vast catalogue on all physical formats. The synergies between BBC Studios’ and Spirit’s existing partners are truly wide ranging and will provide the catalyst for exciting collaborations and substantial sales growth over the coming years.”
BBC Studios Home Entertainment catalogue has been recognised for producing some of the top selling DVD’s in the UK, including Gavin & Stacey, Peter Kay’s Car Share and Doctor Who, plus top British dramas such as Peaky Blinders and popular entertainment titles like Strictly Come Dancing. The British Association for Screen Entertainment awarded BBC Studios its Campaign of The Year award for the critically acclaimed BBC One Blue Planet series, and its Outstanding Innovation Award for the Seven Worlds One Planet sustainable packaging.