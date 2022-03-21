Looking to optimise edit, storage and collaboration scaling for its creatives, leading global media and entertainment company Paramount Global is to offer Avid’s managed cloud solutions for video content production to production teams around the globe.
Driven by studios, networks and streaming services, Paramount's portfolio of consumer brands includes CBS, Showtime Networks, Paramount Pictures, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, BET, Paramount+, Pluto TV and Simon & Schuster. The company boasts one of the industry's most important and extensive libraries of TV and film titles and in addition to offering streaming services and digital video products, the company provides capabilities in production, distribution and advertising solutions.
The companies’ new cloud subscription services agreement is designed to support Paramount’s Cloud-First mindset, transforming production operations with rapidly scalable, centralised resources that relieve creative teams from the burden of infrastructure management.
Paramount began its cloud journey with Avid by creating an open environment to ensure collaboration between users of Avid and third-party editing tools, followed by the establishment of remote editing workflows for business continuity at the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic. The new agreement empowers Paramount production teams in Europe, Asia Pacific and the US to create TV shows and other content on the open Avid MediaCentral production platform, Avid Media Composer and Adobe Premiere video editing software and Avid NEXIS media storage—all managed by Avid in the cloud.
Avid’s managed platform is delivered on the Microsoft Azure cloud platform, supporting video editing tools, content management platforms and shared storage that are now available to teams consisting of hundreds of contributors, editors and producers around the world who collaborate daily on shows, promos and global events such as the MTV Europe Music Awards.
“The cloud brings a new paradigm for our industry to reshape operations, innovate creative workflows and drive toward a cloud production ecosystem that can accelerate content availability,” noted Phil Wiser, executive vice president and chief technology officer, Paramount Global.
“Avid’s managed cloud gives us the agility, speed and capabilities to collaborate from anywhere by bringing together our end-user tools, production platforms and workflow management into a scalable cloud subscription. We’ve become much nimbler and more efficient at meeting the elastic needs of the geographically distributed teams delivering Paramount content.”
