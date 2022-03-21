Offering a focus on observational documentaries, lifestyle, and food titles, global content distributor and rights holder Fred Media has revealed its new slate for the MIPTV period, featuring close to 100 new hours from five key production partners.
Leading the new slate are two recently announced series for Seven Network in Australia from WTFN. Strike Force (6 x 60’) tells the inside story of the tense police investigations, stings, and taskforce operations in recent memory, told by the men and women who broke each case and who were there when it all came crashing down. Using unique video captured by the New South Wales Police Media Unit, it provides a compelling insight into dramatic law enforcement takedowns and a front row seat to a dramatic, difficult, and often dangerous job. Code 1: Minute by Minute (8 x 60’) breaks down the hours, minutes, and seconds of recent news events to impact Australia and profiles the people from all walks of life who will forever be connected, just for being in the wrong place at the wrong time.
Also produced by WTFN, Fred Media will be launching a second season of hit lifestyle title Space Invaders (10 x 60’), which offers a timely mix of de-cluttering, renovation, and transformation, plus season 11 of Bondi Vet (15 x 60’), which continues to share the excitement, drama and tears of joy as dedicated vets save the lives of beloved pets and exotic animals.
From New Zealand’s Stripe Studios, Fred Media is launching Uncharted NZ and The House that JK Built. Uncharted NZ (8 x 30’) is a travel and adventure series following Tim Roxborogh and Carolyn Taylor as they set out on a journey across Aotearoa on the path less trodden. They stand atop snow covered mountain peaks, cruise fjords, island-hop in the sub-tropical north and visit the spectacular icescape of Franz Josef Glacier. In The House that JK Built (6 x 30’), cameras follow rugby legend and former New Zealand All Black John Kirwan as he comes home to build his own slice of paradise by turning his old family house into a new dream home. But nothing goes to plan.
Fred Media has also acquired six new food-focused titles from long-term partner, US-based Tastemade. Frankie Vs the Internet (4 x 30’) sees culinary creators face off in the kitchen, where they are challenged to turn social media’s biggest viral food trends into real life dishes. All Up in My Grill (series 1 & 2: 16 x 30’) follows chef Dale Talde as he teaches viewers the skills and confidence needed to unlock the potential of their grill and transform their backyard into a full outdoor kitchen. Mad Good Food (series 1 & 2: 16 x 30’) sees former NFL player turned chef Derrell Smith show his skills in the kitchen, while there are new seasons of both Broken Bread (series 2: 6 x 30’), which showcases inspiring people who make a difference in their communities through food, and Struggle Meals (series 5 & 6: 20 x 30), which helps viewers create great meals on a budget. Tiny Kitchen Cook-Off (6 x 30) is a comedic new food show that watches a host of celebrities go head-to-head with a famous friend to try and recreate incredible tiny dishes.
From the US’s Peripheral Vision International, with whom the distributor is announcing a new partnership, Fred Media is launching two seasons of kids’ series N*Gen (26 x 30’), an entertaining science show where children can learn about animals, science, geography, and technology, as well as make fun discoveries at home.
“With a great mix of food, travel, and property titles, I am confident that our new lifestyle series will readily tap into continued demand for programming in this genre,” commented Fred Media general manager Roger Vanderspikken. “Meanwhile, Strike Force offers something fresh and exciting in reality/obs-doc, and is already garnering a great deal of interest, while Code 1: Minute by Minute, with its mix of emotional testimony and detailed analysis of disasters and tragedies, will be sure to appeal to a wide range of buyers.”
Also produced by WTFN, Fred Media will be launching a second season of hit lifestyle title Space Invaders (10 x 60’), which offers a timely mix of de-cluttering, renovation, and transformation, plus season 11 of Bondi Vet (15 x 60’), which continues to share the excitement, drama and tears of joy as dedicated vets save the lives of beloved pets and exotic animals.
From New Zealand’s Stripe Studios, Fred Media is launching Uncharted NZ and The House that JK Built. Uncharted NZ (8 x 30’) is a travel and adventure series following Tim Roxborogh and Carolyn Taylor as they set out on a journey across Aotearoa on the path less trodden. They stand atop snow covered mountain peaks, cruise fjords, island-hop in the sub-tropical north and visit the spectacular icescape of Franz Josef Glacier. In The House that JK Built (6 x 30’), cameras follow rugby legend and former New Zealand All Black John Kirwan as he comes home to build his own slice of paradise by turning his old family house into a new dream home. But nothing goes to plan.
Fred Media has also acquired six new food-focused titles from long-term partner, US-based Tastemade. Frankie Vs the Internet (4 x 30’) sees culinary creators face off in the kitchen, where they are challenged to turn social media’s biggest viral food trends into real life dishes. All Up in My Grill (series 1 & 2: 16 x 30’) follows chef Dale Talde as he teaches viewers the skills and confidence needed to unlock the potential of their grill and transform their backyard into a full outdoor kitchen. Mad Good Food (series 1 & 2: 16 x 30’) sees former NFL player turned chef Derrell Smith show his skills in the kitchen, while there are new seasons of both Broken Bread (series 2: 6 x 30’), which showcases inspiring people who make a difference in their communities through food, and Struggle Meals (series 5 & 6: 20 x 30), which helps viewers create great meals on a budget. Tiny Kitchen Cook-Off (6 x 30) is a comedic new food show that watches a host of celebrities go head-to-head with a famous friend to try and recreate incredible tiny dishes.
From the US’s Peripheral Vision International, with whom the distributor is announcing a new partnership, Fred Media is launching two seasons of kids’ series N*Gen (26 x 30’), an entertaining science show where children can learn about animals, science, geography, and technology, as well as make fun discoveries at home.
“With a great mix of food, travel, and property titles, I am confident that our new lifestyle series will readily tap into continued demand for programming in this genre,” commented Fred Media general manager Roger Vanderspikken. “Meanwhile, Strike Force offers something fresh and exciting in reality/obs-doc, and is already garnering a great deal of interest, while Code 1: Minute by Minute, with its mix of emotional testimony and detailed analysis of disasters and tragedies, will be sure to appeal to a wide range of buyers.”