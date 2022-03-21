Just as it was warning that the direction of travel for the Western Europe pay-TV industry will be very much downwards over the next five years, Digital TV Research has released a study painting a vastly different picture for the region’s OTT market which is set to almost double in value in this time.
The study calculated that Western European OTT TV episode and movie revenues will reach $45 billion in 2027, up from $26 billion in 2021. From the additional revenues, the UK is set to contribute $4 billion, Germany $3 billion, France $3 billion and Italy $2 billion.
In absolute terms, this will see the UK market being worth $9.977 billion; Germany 8.016 billion; France $7.463 billion; Italy $4.2656 billion; and Spain $3.447 billion.
The Western Europe OTT TV & Video Forecasts report also found that subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) far exceeds any other revenue source for Western Europe OTT and is projected to increase by $13 billion between 2021 and 2027 to $30 billion. SVOD subscriptions will reach 258 million by 2027, up from 164 million by end-2021. Four countries will provide two-thirds of the total and Germany will likely overtake the UK in 2026. Advertising VOD is on track to add $6 billion to reach $12 billion.
