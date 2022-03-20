Aiming to make it easier for new broadcasters, platform operators and their app development partners to create what it says will be “compelling” applications based on the new standard, the HbbTV Association has launched a HbbTV Developer Portal.











“We are proud and excited about the launch of the HbbTV Developer Portal which has been one of our main projects in 2021, driven by strong interest from the developer community,” commented Vincent Grivet, Chair of the HbbTV is a global initiative dedicated to providing open standards for the delivery of advanced interactive TV services through broadcast and broadband networks for connected TV sets and set-top boxes.The free service, available at https://developer.hbbtv.org , is targeted at software developers looking for an introductory guide on how to programme and run applications based on the standard and also provide technical information for advanced users as well as a forum where developers can share their experience and discuss technical matters.The portal contains tutorials, for example on setting up an on-screen message, handling the audio/video broadcast signal and interacting with the remote control as well as documentation of the API reference, a resource section with details on the HbbTV DASH/DRM reference application, the HbbTV Test Suite and other tools, a developer forum to discuss questions, and the latest news on the HbbTV specifications.“We are proud and excited about the launch of the HbbTV Developer Portal which has been one of our main projects in 2021, driven by strong interest from the developer community,” commented Vincent Grivet, Chair of the HbbTV Association . “We are convinced that this new service, which complements the comprehensive resources and specification details on the HbbTV website, will make it easier for new broadcasters, platform operators and their app development partners to create compelling HbbTV applications, ensuring a great TV viewing experience.”