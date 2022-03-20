Just weeks after it began to investigate the Russian government-backed channel’s output following concerns as to the impartiality of its news and current affairs coverage of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Ofcom has revoked with immediate effect the broadcast licence of RT.





The UK broadcast regulator said that it had made its move on the basis that it did not consider RT’s licensee, ANO TV Novosti, fit and proper to hold a UK broadcast licence. Moreover it said that its decision also came amid 29 ongoing investigations, something it considered of great concern by its volume and also the potentially serious nature of the issues raised within such a short period, especially given RT’s compliance history. The channel has already been fined £200,000 for previous due impartiality breaches. In this context, Ofcom launched a



Ofcom stressed that its investigation took account of a number of factors, including RT’s relationship with the Russian Federation and that RT is funded by the Russian state, which has recently invaded a neighbouring sovereign country. It also said that it had noted new laws in Russia which effectively criminalise any independent journalism that departs from the Russian state’s own news narrative, in particular in relation to the invasion of Ukraine. Ofcom concluded that with these constraints it appeared impossible for RT to comply with the due impartiality rules of our Broadcasting Code in the circumstances.



As it was making its revocation, Ofcom emphasised what it said was the importance in a country such as the UK a broadcaster’s right to freedom of expression and the audience’s right to receive information and ideas without undue interference. It said that it also took seriously the importance of maintaining audiences’ trust and public confidence in the UK’s broadcasting regulatory regime.



Taking all of this into account, as well as immediate and repeated compliance concerns, Ofcom was of the mind that it could not be satisfied that RT can be a responsible broadcaster in the current circumstances.



Commenting on the



