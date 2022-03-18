Featuring new uplink services designed to ensure optimal viewing experiences for audiences across Europe, satellite operator SES and CANAL+ have expanded their partnership with a long-term agreement for uplink services for the French pay-TV channel bouquet at 19.2 degrees East.
SES and CANAL+ have been partners since 1995, with CANAL+ using transponders at three orbital positions: 19.2 degrees East, 23.5 degrees East and 22 degrees West. The current satellite capacity agreement between SES and CANAL+ sees SES satellites delivering premium content to more than 10 million subscribers across Europe and Africa until the end of the decade.
The new agreement is said to underscore the importance and shared value of delivering superior and uninterrupted viewing experiences to CANAL+ subscribers. The deal will include services delivered from two teleports in Betzdorf, Luxembourg, and starting in 2023, Munich, Germany.
“The combination of SES’s ground and satellite network services provide the most powerful, most resilient and the most far-reaching content distribution network in the world,” said Deepak Mathur, executive vice president of global video sales at SES. We’re delighted that one of our longest-standing partners, CANAL+, has continued to put trust in our unmatched capability to broadcast SD, HD and UHD content to their subscribers.
“At CANAL+, we take pride in delivering prime content and the best quality video experiences to our subscribers around the world. By expanding our partnership with SES into ground services, we ensure that we reach the widest possible audience in the most reliable way,” added Philippe Rivas, Distribution CTO at CANAL+ Group.
