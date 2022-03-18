Taking its programming dedicated to the future of the planet further, a taking advantage of the disruptive nature of channels, free streaming platform WaterBear Network has announced the launch of a linear channel on Samsung TV Plus across the UK, Netherlands and Sweden.
WaterBear Network describes its award-winning original content “inspirational”, spanning biodiversity, community, circularity, climate action and sustainable fashion. Founded by the executive producer of Oscar-winning My Octopus Teacher, Ellen Windemuth, WaterBear content engages viewers with critical global issues as well as the causes and campaigns of more than 100 NGOs.
The new move, hot on the heels of the streamer’s recent global expansion reaching 194 countries, is designed to provide WaterBear Network’s with a direct-to-consumer channel beyond broadcaster-operated platforms reaching audiences across the ever-growing installed base of smart TVs. Pre-installed on all 2016-2022 Samsung Smart TVs and screens, Samsung TV Plus is available in the UK and 15 other European territories.
“Content consumption is changing, and the rapid rise of FAST channels is testament to this. Content producers, channel owners and device manufacturers must utilise the entirety of this evolving ecosystem to provide audiences with the content they want, where they want,” commented Oliver Taprogge, head of distribution at WaterBear Network.
“Samsung is at the forefront of this and Samsung TV Plus is the perfect partner to ensure our content inspires, educates and drives deeper impact and change through a new audience. The partnership will deliver a powerful selection of content that highlights the need for change. With the WaterBear platform now already available across 194 countries, this exclusive FAST channel is a major step in telling the world’s untold environmental stories.”
