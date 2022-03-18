Offering a first look at a free seminar programme designed to be diverse and timely, content, The Media Production and Technology Show 2022 (MPTS) has revealed the first confirmed speakers in its free seminar programme.









The Keynote Theatre will present a host of industry leaders who will share their successes and visions for the future. Speakers include BAFTA award winning actor, director, producer and writer, Adam Deacon, Daniel Nettleton, co-founder and creative director of



Launched in 2019, the Production and Lighting Theatre proved a big hit with visitors wanting to learn about the best equipment and best practice for a variety of production genres. Back by popular demand, this year’s line-up features sessions around location filming, production budgeting, health and safety on set, new kit and tech reviews, and sustainability in production.



The Post Production Theatre will examine the status of a key sector, both creatively and technologically, with examples of recent work, product masterclasses and the latest post-production workflows. Visitors will have access to tailor-made training sessions from Blackmagic Design across both days and will hear from some of the UK senior leaders managing post-production and senior graders in the UK including Jet Omeshibi from Goldcrest Post and Paul Harrison from Residence Pictures.



New theatres will focus on the rise of Virtual Production in content creation with a special stage build from partners 80six and content sponsored by Pixotope. There will be a new Technology Theatre sponsored by Ross Video plus the MojoFest area and seminar room - there is plenty for all visitors to find something of interest to them.



Commenting on the aims and ambitions of MPTS 2022, event director, Charlotte Wheeler, said: “The quality and range of our speaker programme has always been, and continues to be, a major factor in the success of MPTS. The team has been working hard to secure industry experts whose insights are a crucial part of the programme as well as speakers from smaller or growing sectors who are best placed to highlight new trends, technologies and ideas that will take the industry forward after what has been a very challenging two years for us all. This is our biggest programme yet, and we hope visitors enjoy all that it has to offer.”



More details about MPTS 2022 and the speaker programme will be announced in the coming weeks. Registration for MPTS 2022 is now open at www.mediaproductionshow.com