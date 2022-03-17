Just as the new season gets into gear, Tata Communications has been named the official broadcast connectivity provider of Formula 1, charged with providing global end-to-end managed network services for video contribution.
In its role, Tata says that it will aim to transform the global motorsport with innovative fan experiences. It will facilitate the the transfer of more than 100 video feeds and over 250 audio channels to be transmitted between the Grand Prix venue and F1’s Media & Technology Centre in the UK every race weekend in under 200 milliseconds, enabling F1 to broadcast to over 500 million fans in over 180 territories globally.
And while it believes it can transform the broadcast content production worldwide, Tata added that it will also continuing to support the sport’s drive for agility and sustainability. Following the introduction of Formula 1’s remote broadcast operations in 2020, Tata Communications says it has allowed reduction in the organisation’s traveling freight by 34%.
“We are delighted to welcome Tata Communications back as a partner following previous successes in our partnerships. They have been an integral part of our growth journey over the last decade, and we completely trust their expertise and abilities to deliver what we need for our fans,” said Formula 1 president and CEO Stefano Domenicali. “This trust has been built over many years of working together, pushing forward advancements in technology in sport – on and off the track.
“As businesses evolve to a digital-first model, I believe the sporting world also has a great opportunity to leverage technology for delivering innovative and exhilarating experiences to motorsports enthusiasts,” added MD and CEO Tata Communications Amur S Lakshminarayanan. “Formula 1 is at the core of all things speed, action and thrill. We are delighted to renew our relationship and empower Formula 1’s tomorrow, today.”
