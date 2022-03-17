Paramount has revealed that its Pluto TV service will debut as the first free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) service in the Nordic region on 18 May.
Already boasting over 64 million global monthly active users spanning 26 countries on three continents, Pluto TV will debut in Sweden, Denmark and Norway offering two distinct viewing choices, all free-to-stream, with more than 210 curated and exclusive live, linear channels and an on-demand section comprising content from NENT Group’s Viafree service. It will also have content from other third parties through partnerships with leading international and local publishers, broadcasters, and distributors with the aim to deliver constantly fresh and varied content.
Genres will include films, TV series, reality, kids' IP, sports, news, and more upon launch. Content includes titles from Paramount’s library, such as Catfish: The TV Show, South Park, and Dora the Explorer, and movies channels including action, comedy, and thrillers. Viafree will include local series and popular realities like Frozen Roads, MasterChef DK and Amazing Makeovers.
“Pluto TV in the Nordics has an exclusive proposition. For the first time, we’re combining the streaming linear TV model that has already enchanted American and European consumers, with a new extended on-demand section powered by Viafree to offer the best of international and local content in one service,” said Olivier Jollet, general manager and senior vice president, Pluto TV International regarding the launch. “I’m confident that Pluto TV will capture the attention of the Nordics markets and consumers, quickly becoming a new destination both for fans of curated content as well as for clients and partners interested in investing in a new and unique streaming service.”
NENT Group will serve as Pluto TV’s exclusive advertising sales partner in Sweden, Denmark, and Norway. Adding his comment, Lars Mossing, senior vice president, Ad Sales, NENT Group remarked: “We are looking forward to Pluto TV’s Nordic launch on 18 May. Viewers will be able to enjoy popular Viafree formats as part of Pluto TV’s offering, while we are able to offer advertisers an attractive proposition as the platform’s advertising sales partner in the region.”
In the Nordics, Pluto TV will be available on all major streaming devices (TV, smartphone, tablet, PC) via the Pluto TV browser www.Pluto.tv, via app on Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Samsung, LG and the iOS and Android apps available on the Apple Store and Google Play.
