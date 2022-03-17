Even though the grand total of customers will reach over 100 million, the direction of travel for the pay-TV industry in Western Europe will be very much downwards over the next five years with subscriber counts falling in 14 of the 18 major countries says a Digital TV Research study.
The Western Europe Pay TV Forecasts report pointed to Germany as set to see he greatest falls, losing two million subs to leave a market with 22.8 million customers by 2027. The UK is set to drop from 14.4 million in 2021 to 13 million by 2027, while France will fall by just under a million customers to total 22 million. The Netherlands is forecast to lose just 200,000 customers in the forecast period, to end up with 6.2 million, while the Spanish market is likely to remain steady at 6.4 million subs over the course the next five years.
As a result of the subscriber falls, the analyst calculates that pay-TV revenues will decline by $5 billion – 18% - between 2021 and 2027 to $22 billion.
“The pay-TV subscriber count will drop by 7%, so revenues will fall faster – revealing lower TV ARPUs and less emphasis on TV from the operators,” remarked Digital TV Research Principal Analyst Simon Murray commenting on the Western Europe Pay TV Forecasts report. “IPTV will overtake satellite TV in 2026 to become the most lucrative platform.”
