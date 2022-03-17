As it unveiled its MIPTV 2022 line-up, which includes several new acquisitions, the Amsterdam-based distribution arm of 360 factual content specialist Off The Fence (OTF) has announced multiple deals for The Secrets to Civilisation, one of its most successful titles.
The Secrets to Civilisation looks at the next-generation earth sciences that are changing our understanding of the ancient past. The 3 x 60’ HD series, produced by OTF Studios, Impossible Factual and CuriosityStream, has now been picked up by a number of international platforms and VOD services, including ZDF ARTE, NRK Norway, ORF and VRT Belgium, RTV Slovenia, DR TV Denmark, Yleisradio Finland and Viasat World for its channels across Europe, CIS and Asia.
The documentary is a cornerstone of OTF’s history-focused Yesterday content pillar, which forms one leg of the new three-pronged creative strategy for content – namely Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow – launched in 202 under incoming CEO Bo Stehmeier’s creative and commercial restructure.
Another highlight of the Yesterday slate is Tycoons (3 x 60’ - pictured), produced by OTF Productions for CuriosityStream, which unpacks the stories of the world’s richest entrepreneurs with names such as Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates, and conglomerate Wang Jianlin.
The other two content pillars are Today (focusing on humankind’s relationship with itself and the planet through the genres of natural history, travel and adventure, lifestyle, crime and impact) and Tomorrow (science). The new content paradigm is supported by three business models: OTF Originals, OTF Studios and OTF Fast.
New to OTF’s Today portfolio, 52-minute film Hippo King tells the life story of one of the planet’s largest and most elusive land mammals: the three-ton giant hippo bulls that live in the remote reaches of Africa’s Great Rift Valley. At the heart of the Tomorrow roster is Greenhouse (1 x 60’ / 1 x 90’), produced by GoodThing Productions (2040) which chronicles the conception, planning and construction of a property that addresses three of the most urgent issues of the 21st century: affordable housing, sustainability and food security.
“We have set ourselves clear objectives in terms of the quality and themes that can best deliver commercial results — and the success of The Secrets to Civilisation proves that it’s an approach that works for our global client base,” said Stefanie Fischer, OTF’s managing director of sales. “In addition, we’re now reaping the benefits of the ecosystem we have established that integrates in-house production, third-party content and distribution.”
Commenting on the MIPTV offer, Loren Baxter, head of acquisitions at OTF, said: “This is one of our most carefully curated slates and not only in terms of subject matter and quality, but in its balance of in-house, co-financed and third-party productions. The interest already being generated by our new titles is not only encouraging, but confirmation that our Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow approach is providing the market with what it wants — and that’s a great feeling to be taking down with us to MIPTV.”
The documentary is a cornerstone of OTF’s history-focused Yesterday content pillar, which forms one leg of the new three-pronged creative strategy for content – namely Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow – launched in 202 under incoming CEO Bo Stehmeier’s creative and commercial restructure.
Another highlight of the Yesterday slate is Tycoons (3 x 60’ - pictured), produced by OTF Productions for CuriosityStream, which unpacks the stories of the world’s richest entrepreneurs with names such as Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates, and conglomerate Wang Jianlin.
The other two content pillars are Today (focusing on humankind’s relationship with itself and the planet through the genres of natural history, travel and adventure, lifestyle, crime and impact) and Tomorrow (science). The new content paradigm is supported by three business models: OTF Originals, OTF Studios and OTF Fast.
New to OTF’s Today portfolio, 52-minute film Hippo King tells the life story of one of the planet’s largest and most elusive land mammals: the three-ton giant hippo bulls that live in the remote reaches of Africa’s Great Rift Valley. At the heart of the Tomorrow roster is Greenhouse (1 x 60’ / 1 x 90’), produced by GoodThing Productions (2040) which chronicles the conception, planning and construction of a property that addresses three of the most urgent issues of the 21st century: affordable housing, sustainability and food security.
“We have set ourselves clear objectives in terms of the quality and themes that can best deliver commercial results — and the success of The Secrets to Civilisation proves that it’s an approach that works for our global client base,” said Stefanie Fischer, OTF’s managing director of sales. “In addition, we’re now reaping the benefits of the ecosystem we have established that integrates in-house production, third-party content and distribution.”
Commenting on the MIPTV offer, Loren Baxter, head of acquisitions at OTF, said: “This is one of our most carefully curated slates and not only in terms of subject matter and quality, but in its balance of in-house, co-financed and third-party productions. The interest already being generated by our new titles is not only encouraging, but confirmation that our Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow approach is providing the market with what it wants — and that’s a great feeling to be taking down with us to MIPTV.”