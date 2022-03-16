To cover what has been dubbed the world’s biggest event,Abu Dhabi Media has deployed fourteen Dejero EnGo mobile transmitters and four WayPoint 104 receivers to support its ongoing coverage of Expo 2020.
Hosted in Dubai until the end of March 2022, Expo 2020 is the first international Expo to be held in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia region in its 170-year history. A total of 192 countries are represented at dedicated pavilions around the Exhibition Centre, located in a new purpose-built ‘city’ in Dubai which is twice the size of the principality of Monaco, and where 25 million visitors are expected to attend over six months.
Abu Dhabi Media’s production crew is using four EnGo mobile transmitters for sending live footage and interviews from the Expo’s Exhibition Centre pavilions to a WayPoint receiver located at Abu Dhabi Media’s purpose-built on-site studio. The EnGo transmitters also provide real-time voice communication to enable the director in the studio to talk to the presenter on the ground. Local systems integrator, Ideal Systems, was commissioned to build Abu Dhabi Media’s purpose-built state-of-the-art five-camera studio and gallery at the Expo 2020 site, with five wireless cameras being used to capture content from the pavilions.
A further ten EnGo transmitters are streaming two daily live shows, from the studio in Dubai, to three Dejero WayPoint 104 receivers at Abu Dhabi Media’s headquarters in Abu Dhabi where the receivers reconstruct the feeds, decode the HEVC and output for broadcast and redistribution worldwide.
Use of Dejero’s technology is saving Live HD, a government media entity supporting Abu Dhabi Media’s coverage of Expo 2020, substantial time and resources said Jean Claude Rahme, its head of OB: “The Expo 2020 exhibition area is huge at 45,000 square metres, so the logistics of running fibre lines from location to location, or installing antennas for satellite connectivity within a building of this size would have taken up huge resources in terms of installation, maintenance and cost,” he explained.
“With EnGo, connectivity is very straightforward. We regularly encode at up to 20 Mbps from the pavilions because we are able to use six point-to-point SIM cards to aggregate IAD connections from Etisalat cellular networks and achieve full coverage inside the building. Because we use EnGo mobile transmitters, there are no limitations when it comes to line-of-sight to satellite antennas nor do we have to rely on a single private network.”
The EnGo uses Dejero’s Smart Blending Technology to create a resilient internet connection by aggregating multiple networks into a single service. This allows for the transmission of high-quality live video with glass-to-glass latency as low as 0.5 seconds over the bonded cellular connections. “Effectively, Dejero’s technology is replacing the need for ENG satellites,” said Rahme.
“Dejero was the best solution for us,” concluded Rahme. “Not only does it provide more flexibility and mobility for our production crew on site, it also gives us completely reliable connectivity – both with our studio at the Expo and our headquarters in Abu Dhabi – which is crucial to the speed at which we can gather the content in order to build and deliver our daily morning and evening programmes.”
