Leading comms tech provider Ericsson has unveiled a smartphone app solution enabling both 4G and 5G mobile users to dynamically boost cellular connectivity to ensure they are getting an optimal mobile experience.
In launching Ericsson Dynamic End-user Boost, the company said that it was responding to its research which found 40% of consumers were willing to pay for better control of their user experience for critical mobile sessions.
The end-user-ready application - to be introduced to consumer markets through communications service providers (CSPs) is designed to boost mobile connectivity when it is needed most – ensuring optimal mobile experiences. The app can be used on any device connected to a 4G or 5G network. It is being targeted at a market that the communications technology provider believes is potentially made up of billions of consumers globally.
“Ericsson Dynamic End-user Boost instantly maximises your content and user experience in a dynamic way that has not been possible before. The mobile application will allow service providers to better utilise unused capabilities in their networks. This is a great example of how we innovate to help service providers monetise their 4G and 5G network investments to the benefit of consumers, business users and enterprises,” explained Martin Zander, head of One Network Solutions at Ericsson.
“If you are downloading or uploading a file on the go, need to run a videoconference, interacting with a business application, or having a gaming session from your mobile, it just works without any hassle
