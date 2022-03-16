iSpot.tv has entered into an ad-measurement agreement with Crown Media Family Networks to use real-time capabilities for tracking audience delivery for Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries and Hallmark Drama in the US.
Hallmark Channel is said to have delivered the most household ad impressions of any US cable network on TV in the fourth quarter of 2021 with 5.26% of 90.6 billion verified ad deliveries, and third most overall. The network had a surge of interest around during the holiday season with ad deliveries crossing a billion per day every day through the end of the year starting 26 October, with the exception of Christmas Day.
The deal gives Crown Media access to a suite of advertising measurement capabilities across its network portfolio including always-on ad verification and impressions across more than 150 networks in the country.
Using iSpot, Crown will be able to deliver real-time intelligence to brands advertising on its networks, including second-by-second measurement tracking attention and interruption rates, to help them understand creative performance benchmarked across categories, day parts and more.
“Leveraging iSpot provides powerful insight by allowing us to home in on the real-time performance of ads on our networks,” explained Ed Georger, EVP, ad sales and digital media at Crown Media “This tool increases our ability to plan and strategise in a way that optimises the reach and value of our networks for marketers.”
“Crown Media now has access to evidence for how much reach and attention it delivers advertisers and can use this information to foster much more compelling, fact-based discussions with agencies and brand partners than if it were simply trying to tell a programme ratings story,” added Stuart Schwartzapfel, SVO of Media Partnerships at iSpot.tv. “This deal is a great example of how incorporating modern measurement can be a game changer for the buy and sell side virtually overnight.”
