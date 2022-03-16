Film and TV studio and streaming network FilmRise has signed what it calls a multi-faceted deal with Nicely Entertainment to produce and distribute in the US two new full-length feature films along with VOD distribution rights for family-friendly romance and holiday-centric films.
As part of the package, FilmRise will also pick up two newly completed and never-before released feature films produced by Nicely. FilmRise will function as the all-rights US distributor for the new two productions.
In addition to picking up US digital distribution rights to over 20 holiday films in the Nicely library, FilmRise will co-produce and exclusively distribute in the US two new holiday themed movies including Sappy Holiday starring Vanessa Sears and John McLaren and Snowball Effect along with two newly completed productions from Nicely, Adeline starring John Schneider and the romantic comedy Snapshot to Love (pictured) starring Lexi Giovagnoli and Benedict Mazurek.
Commenting on the deals, Max Einhorn, SVP, acquisitions and co-productions for FilmRise said: “Nicely’s production expertise in the family friendly romance genre makes them the perfect partner for FilmRise to continue to grow its presence in this vertical, which includes growing our offerings of programs and building proprietary destinations in the streaming space. We are delighted to be partnering with Nicely so that audiences will be able to watch festive, feel-good films any time of the year.”
Nicely Entertainment CEO Vanessa Shapiro added: “We are thrilled to be working with FilmRise and couldn’t think of a better home and US digital partner for our content. We look forward to sharing and exposing our programming to countless and diverse audiences.”
In addition to the FilmRise Streaming Network, the company plans to offer the new productions to a range of broadcasters and digital partner platforms . In 2021, FilmRise entered a similar deal with Reel One Entertainment, a producer of female-lead, feel-good romance and holiday films, that included FilmRise acquiring 15 new releases, alongside a sweeping distribution partnership for 100 titles in Reel One’s library.
In addition to picking up US digital distribution rights to over 20 holiday films in the Nicely library, FilmRise will co-produce and exclusively distribute in the US two new holiday themed movies including Sappy Holiday starring Vanessa Sears and John McLaren and Snowball Effect along with two newly completed productions from Nicely, Adeline starring John Schneider and the romantic comedy Snapshot to Love (pictured) starring Lexi Giovagnoli and Benedict Mazurek.
Commenting on the deals, Max Einhorn, SVP, acquisitions and co-productions for FilmRise said: “Nicely’s production expertise in the family friendly romance genre makes them the perfect partner for FilmRise to continue to grow its presence in this vertical, which includes growing our offerings of programs and building proprietary destinations in the streaming space. We are delighted to be partnering with Nicely so that audiences will be able to watch festive, feel-good films any time of the year.”
Nicely Entertainment CEO Vanessa Shapiro added: “We are thrilled to be working with FilmRise and couldn’t think of a better home and US digital partner for our content. We look forward to sharing and exposing our programming to countless and diverse audiences.”
In addition to the FilmRise Streaming Network, the company plans to offer the new productions to a range of broadcasters and digital partner platforms . In 2021, FilmRise entered a similar deal with Reel One Entertainment, a producer of female-lead, feel-good romance and holiday films, that included FilmRise acquiring 15 new releases, alongside a sweeping distribution partnership for 100 titles in Reel One’s library.