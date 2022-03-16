In a partnership between the creative studio and leading centre of academia designed to address what they feel is a gap in media production industry, Final Pixel Academy and the University of Greenwich are teaming to offer a virtual production (VP) skills course.
Offered to third-year film and TV students, the course is designed to equip students with hands-on technologies and virtual production skills that are sought after in the media and production industry. The technology forward-facing course, called New and Emerging Technology, has embedded a practice-led, R&D, eight-week course that runs across four, two-week sprints, which allows for exposure to iterative workflows and clusters key elements of virtual production into key themes.
The course requires students to investigate and evaluate the use and impact of new technologies within virtual production capacities across the film, TV and advertising industry. This includes the latest techniques, the latest outcomes from creative industry research, introduction to virtual production, and explanations of how to work with Unreal Engine, the gaming technology that is used most often in virtual production. The aim of the course is to prepare graduates for employment opportunities within the emerging world of virtual production, a market that Final Pixel says was worth $2.4 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach $5.4 billion by 2026.
“As visual effects start to embrace the film industry via virtual production amid a landscape shaped by high demands for content, the industry’s talent pool is also expanding and overlapping with other industries,” commented Jodi Nelson-Tabor, senior Lecturer at the University of Greenwich who developed the course with Final Pixel. “There exists, however, a wide skills gap in the labour marketplace and it is vital that universities like Greenwich look ahead to the industrial needs of the future and ensure it is producing highly-skilled graduates with the correct skills to fill these critical shortages. This course helps ensure our graduates are more employable in today’s media industry.”
Added Final Pixel CEO and co-founder Michael McKenna: “The demand for virtual production services is growing day by day. We rely on graduates from film schools, universities and apprentice programs to fill a variety of roles from producers to VFX artists to specialists in our virtual art department. Working with education institutions like the University of Greenwich ensures we can share our knowledge of real-world shoots and shape the curriculum to teach skills that the production industry is demanding.”
The news of the course follows a series of moves by Final Pixel to improve knowledge in its specialist sector, including the setting up of a training academy in the field and most lately the launch of a virtual production lab offering insights into the virtual production industry.
