Ahead of the launch of the global streaming service in the UK this Summer, the Paramount+ direct-to-consumer service has announced its first unscripted original UK series.
In a speech at the Edinburgh Television Festival in August 2021, Paramount UK chief content officer Ben Frow committed to commissioning local premium local unscripted content from the UK alongside an expansive catalogue of hit shows and movies from Paramount’s world-renowned brands and studios for the forthcoming SVOD service.
Outside of the US, Paramount+ offers nearly 3,000 episodes of kids’ content, 1,000 episodes of reality, more than 500 films, and 2,500 hours of Paramount+ originals, CBS and SHOWTIME series, dramas and sitcoms.
Commenting on the new UK slate, Frow said: “We begin our roll out of UK Factual commissions for P+ with a slate of unscripted series from the local production community that illustrates the breadth of premium content that will be available on Paramount+. We continue to work with some of the best production talent in the industry and look forward to sharing details of more original series from UK indies over the coming weeks.”
The first slate of unscripted originals announced includes paranormal box set Haunted (w/t), true crime series The Box (w/t), premium factual boxset Rise of the Tech Titans (w/t), investigative documentary series MH370: The Lost Flight (w/t), and factual entertainment series Chalet Girls (w/t).
From the award-winning team at Story Films in association with All3Media International, Haunted details paranormal cases in Britain and America. Made with a true-crime storytelling sensibility, the 4x60” series will explore and unpack cases that have captured the public imagination for many years. These are stories that stand up to scrutiny, where suspected supernatural activity cannot simply be explained away. Each episode is a single narrative – an in-depth exploration of a case with exclusive contributions from those at the heart of the story.
Rise of the Tech Titans is produced by award-winning production company 72 Films, in association with All3Media International and Night Train Media this series will tell the extraordinary story of the rise of Big Tech and the handful of young upstarts who created the modern world. The 4x60” series will chart the events that led to a group of founders being able to take their vision to stratospheric levels and reveal how their decisions would go onto shape how we live.
Produced by award-winning Top Hat Productions, in association with All3Media International and Night Train Media, The Box follows Police Detective Chris Loudon’s mission to expose the truth behind one of America’s worst serial killers. Loudon discovers a box of evidence seized decades ago and untouched. In the box are dozens of photos of young women. Throughout the 3x60” series, Detective Loudon unravels a terrifying murder mystery created by a monster hiding in plain sight in small-town America, where women’s reports of sexual assault were all too frequently dismissed throughout the 1970s.
From Curve Media, Chalet Girls (8x60”) series will take viewers on an access all areas look inside the pleasure-seeking world of luxury ski resorts. From chalet girls and mixologists to ski instructors and chefs returning to this exclusive location every season – they work hard and party even harder. It’s an eye-opening peek behind the curtain and the ultimate glimpse into the deliciously decadent world of the rich and famous.
